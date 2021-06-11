Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Smith Transport 3: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Garrett Grecko, Jake Ansell and Jared Dowey each had two hits as Martella’s Pharmacy pulled away from Smith Transport.
Matt Frazetta hit a triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Ansell had two runs and Grecko scored a run and plated another.
J.T. Turcovsky had two hits, including a double for Smith Transport. Alec Glumac had two hits. Aiden Shepard hit a double.
Smith Transport 2, O 1: A fielding error with two outs in the seventh inning allowed two runs to score, giving Smith Transport an improbable come-from-behind victory in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O scored its run in the fourth as Jayke Saiani tripled in Jake Shope. it was the only blemish against Smith Transport’s Garrett Starr, who struck out 11 batters while allowing three hits and a run.
Starr outdueled Lance Westover, who pitched 62/3 innings and fanned three while allowing two runs – both unearned.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 12, Laurel Auto Group 3: Sam Contocos’ four hits led a 19-hit parade by the Paul Carpenter offense as the defending Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champions remained unbeaten with a convincing win over Laurel Auto Group at Roxbury Park.
Jayden Taitano and Billy Perroz each had three hits while Jordan Sabol, Zach Seaman and Jackson Kozlovac each supplied two hits.
Contocos, who drove in four runs, Taitano, who chased in three runs, and Kozlovac, who had two RBIs, each hit a home run. Perroz also had two RBIs in the win.
Tony Bertolino went deep for Laurel Auto Group, while delivering two off his team’s three hits.
Thursday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 12, Laurel Auto Group 0 (5): In Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Paul Carpenter scored six times in the first to pull away from Laurel Auto.
Justin Wright doubled and Tyler Hoover tripled for Paul Carpenter.
Austin Homer had two hits and scored three runs. Sam Contacos had two hits and two runs. Hoover scored twice.
Paul Carpenter pitcher Ben Visnesky pitched four innings, allowing two hits and no runs with striking out six.
Tyler Suder, Tony Bertolino and Alex Ray each had hits for Laurel Auto.
Paul Carpenter 15, O 5 (5): In Thursday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium, Lucca Bacarri, Jace Cappelinni, Bobby Kusinsky and Noah Sweeney each had two hits as Paul Carpenter won by the 10-run mercy rule.
Jordan Taitano smacked a grand slam home run. Cappelinni and Billy Perroz each doubled. Bacarri and Jackson Kozlovac each tripled.
Jake Shope had two hits with a double, two runs and three RBIs for O. Jayke Saiani, Marcus Badzik and Black Henry each had two hits for O.
Cambria Legion
St. Michael 5, Ebensburg 1: In St. Michael, Luke Scarton went 2-for-3 with one run and one run batted in as the Saints beat Ebensburg.
Dan Blanchetti pitched six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking five. Cody Falger tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
Brady Sheehan had two hits for Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.