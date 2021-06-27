Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 12, Smith Transport 2 (5): Omar Ward swatted a home run, had two RBIs and scored three runs while teammate Bryce McCleester had three hits and three RBIs as Martella’s Pharmacy topped Smith Transport in five innings on Saturday morning at Roxbury Park.
Brent Morris and Garrett Grecko also delivered two hits, and Troy Emert drove in two runs in the win.
Ward also fanned eight and allowed just three hits over five innings.
Evan Becquet had Smith Transport’s lone extra-base hit – a double.
Martella’s Pharmacy 13, Laurel Auto Group 1 (5): Justin Naylor struck out 10 batters, allowed two hits and just one run as Martella’s Pharmacy dispatched Laurel Auto Group in five innings at Roxbury Park.
Omar Ward and Troy Emert each had three hits in support of Naylor, while Brent Morris and Zach Ramach each collected a pair of knocks. Ward and Ramach each had three RBIs while Bryce McCleester and Morris each played a pair of runs.
Emert crossed the plate four times in the win.
Tyler Suder had a hit and a run batted in for Laurel Auto Group.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 13, O 3 (5): Sam Contacos chased in five runs and was one of six Paul Carpenter batters with at least two hits as the defending JCBL champions hammered O in five innings at Roxbury Park to wrap up a game originally scheduled for June 14. Jayden Taitano drove in four runs to go with his two hits while teammate Zach Seaman had three hits.
Jordan Sabol, Justin Wright and Jace Cappelinni also had two hits apiece.
Contocos and Taitano each hit home runs in the win.
Pitchers Brian Layton and Ethan Boring each recorded five strikeouts for Paul Carpenter.
O’s Connor Adams drove in two runs and had a double.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 17, O 0 (5): Five different Paul Carpenter pitchers combined to limit O to one hit – a single by Corey Cavalier in the first – in a five-inning win at Roxbury Park to make up for a June 21 rainout.
Jordan Sabol led the Paul Carpenter attack with four hits and three RBIs while Billy Perroz and Jayden Taitano each hit home runs. Taitano and Zach Seaman each had three hits while Austin Homer and Jace Cappelinni each supplied two knocks.
Taitano and Sam Contacos also scored three runs apiece.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 8, McConnellsburg 2: In Bedford, Joey Huxta and Trenten Mellott each drove home two runs as the Hurricanes improved to 11-0.
Huxta provided two hits. Joey Koontz (two runs and an RBI), Andrew Lazor (RBI) and Dalton Shaw (two runs and a triple) all contributed two hits for Bedford.
Mellott limited McConnellsburg to two unearned runs over the first three innings. Calvin Iseminger allowed two hits and no runs over the final four frames for Bedford.
Chris Harvey and Konner Pittman each had two hits for McConnellsburg.
Saturday
Somerset 10-10, Northern Cambria 3-0: In Northern Cambria, the Businessmen scored 10 runs in each game to sweep a twin bill from the hosts.
In the first game, Tyler Miller struck out five batters and allowed two runs, one earned, over five innings for Somerset. A five-run first inning helped the Businessmen control the game.
Owen Miller (double) and Ryan Wilmotte each produced three hits and two RBIs. Brycen Schler crossed home plate three times, while Brady Boburchock and Shane Roberts both scored twice. Simon McGuire went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, a run and an RBI. Ethan Krawion added two hits, a stolen base and a run scored.
In the second game, Somerset’s Ryan Smith struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a six-inning contest. Hunter Krotzer and Roberts both drove in three runs. Krotzer doubled and scored two runs. McGuire and Wilmotte each scored twice. Bryce Mulhollen drove in two runs and walked three times.
Krawcion and Wiewiora had Northern Cambria’s lone hits.
