Joel Colledge pitched eight shutout innings and Jake Ansell closed the game as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated Laurel Auto Group 5-0 in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium on Saturday night.
Martella’s Pharmacy leads the best-of-5 semifinal round series in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball league, with Game 2 set for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Colledge struck out six batters and walked five. He allowed two of Laurel Auto Group’s three hits.
Dylan Gearhart had two hits, with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Ansell went 2-for-2 with a run scored. George Coyle had two hits.
Tyler Suder, Brennan Mitchell and Chris Hasse each had a hit for Laurel Auto Group.
Latrobe shuts out Bedford
LATROBE – Home-standing Latrobe, behind a complete-game shutout from Ben Rafferty, blanked Bedford 3-0 in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday at the Region 7 Legion Tournament.
Rafferty scattered nine singles and fanned three batters. Bedford left the bases loaded in the seventh, stranding 11 for the entire game.
Logan Gustafson led Latrobe with two hits. The Jethawks scored all three of their runs in the top of the sixth inning. Matt Henderson and Drew Clair provided RBI singles, before Tucker Knupp’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0.
Drew Hall, Nick Semanek and Mercury Swaim all had two hits for Bedford.
Trenton Mellott went all seven innings and collected four strikeouts for Bedford (20-7), which faces Mifflin County at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.
Bedford defeated Beech Creek 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday. Karson Reffner provided the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning. Reffner finished 3-for-5.
Ryan Mowry and Austin Price each collected two hits for Bedford. The Hurricanes outhit Beech Creek 10-1 and stranded 12 runners.
Price struck out four and allowed one hit and one unearned run in 72/3 innings. Mellott earned the win after tossing 11/3 scoreless frames. Rhett Frazier closed by the door with two strikeouts in the 10th to post a save.
