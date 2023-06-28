Johnstown Collegiate
Wednesday
Mainline Pharmacy 9, Laurel Auto Group 1: In Cresson, Erik Rhodes went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Gage Wheaton had two hits and one run scored as Mainline Pharmacy defeated league-leading Laurel Auto Group at Mount Aloysius.
Josh Ulery tripled, drove in one run and scored twice for Mainline Pharmacy.
Garrett Starr pitched three innings, with five strikeouts and two walks, and Garrett Holzapfel threw the final four frames with seven strikeouts and no walks for third-place Mainline Pharmacy (10-9).
Laurel Auto Group (12-7), which lost its second straight and fell for the third time in its past four games, was limited to four singles.
Second-place Martella’s Pharmacy (11-7) was idle due to a postponement on Wednesday, but moved within one-half game of the JCBL lead.
Tuesday
The Hill Group 4, Laurel Auto Group 3 (9): In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Connor Geesey had a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth that led to The Hill Group’s victory over first-place Laurel Auto Group in extra innings.
Connor Lindsey walked, moved up on Brandon Yanity’s sacrifice bunt and Jace Irvin’s fly out. He scored the eventual game-winner when Geesey singled.
Yanity pitched five innings in relief, allowing five hits and no runs while striking out eight and walking three to record the win.
Irvin had a home run and drove in two runs for The Hill Group. Tyler Weber doubled.
Laurel Auto Group’s Wade Plowman had two hits. Jackson Kozlovac tripled, and Grant Dowden doubled.
American Legion
St. Michael 13, Claysburg 3: In Claysburg, Tyler Orris doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs as St. Michael collected 11 hits in a win over host Claysburg..
St. Michael (8-2) had three players with two hits. Among those, Kirk Bearjar had a triple, Maddox Dombrosky scored three runs, and Gage Ruddek drove in two runs.
Claysburg (3-7) was led by Kaleb Mountain’s two hits.
Hollidaysburg 10, Richland 2: Jacob Hileman had two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs as visiting Hollidaysburg beat Richland.
Keagan Hockey went 3-for-3 with three runs and one run batted in for 7-0 Hollidaysburg. Landon Perry had two hits, including a double, and Tucker Rossman doubled.
Richland’s Cole Strick went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two runs scored.
