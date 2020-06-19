Laurel Auto Group 7, O 4: Austin Brown and Will Miller (three hits, one double) each drove in two runs to lead Laurel Auto Group to a 7-4 triumph over O in the late Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday.
Julius Thomas went five innings and allowed one earned run for LAG (2-2). Austin Price stole two bases, scored three runs and earned the save on the mound. Dallas Hite doubled among his two hits.
Chasen Claus, Tanner Kobal and Tim Rubal all drove in one run for O (0-4).
Ebensburg 4, Lilly 2: In Revloc, Reece Werner doubled and drove in three runs to lead Ebensburg past Lilly in a 4-2 Western Pennsylvania Baseball League victory on Friday. No errors were committed as both teams combined for nine hits.
Brayden Mennett earned the victory in relief, allowing just one run and striking out seven batters in five frames for Ebensburg (1-0).
Cody Falger provided two hits for Lilly (0-2). Ryan Stipanovich drove in a run.
