Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, Laurel Auto Group 3: Tyler Hoover hit a walk-off, three-run home run to right field with two outs to help Paul Carpenter prevail at the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point late game on Thursday night.
Noah Sweeney added two hits for Paul Carpenter (11-0). Hoover scored twice. Jordan Sabol doubled.
Tony Bertolino doubled for Laurel Auto Group. Nick Lagnese and Will Miller each plated a run.
Smith Transport 5, O 2: At Roxbury Park, Seth Coleman and Zach Slis combined to no-hit O.
Full results of the game were not reported.
Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Laurel Auto Group 4: A four-run third inning helped catapult Martella’s to victory in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bryce McCleester went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy. David Shroyer added two hits and two runs scored.
Ryne Wallace provided two hits. Jake Ansell doubled and plated two runs. Brent Morris scored twice.
Matt Mosholder went four innings to earn the victory for Martella’s.
Austin Price led Laurel Auto Group with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Tony Bertolino scored twice. Tyler Suder doubled.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 6, Claysburg 5: In Bedford, Calvin Iseminger and Matt Whysong each provided two-hit games as the Hurricanes edged the visitors.
Whysong scored twice and stole two bases for Bedford (6-0). Iseminger doubled and plated two runs.
Bedford’s Andrew Lazor allowed two earned runs and struck out four batters over five innings to notch the victory. Luke Mickle picked up the two-inning save.
Preston Bush and Tanner Hall each tallied two hits for Claysburg. Lambert Palmer doubled. Five different players drove in a run.
St. Michael 13, Somerset 6: In St. Michael, Kirk Bearjar and Josh Blanchetti each provided three hits as the Saints defeated the Businessmen.
Blanchetti tripled twice and scored three runs.
Bearjar doubled and scored twice for St. Michael (4-4), which scored three runs in the first inning and added five tallies each in the second and third frames.
Cody Falger struck out six batters over five innings to earn the victory.
Luke Scarton (two runs) and Dayton Maul both contributed two hits, including a double, apiece for St. Michael. Jace Irvin and Taylor Vranich both drove in two runs. Dylan Kundrod and Jake Poldiak each scored twice.
Bryce Mulhollen led Somerset with a 3-for-5 effort. Reese Kennell added two hits and an RBI.
Brody Close drove in two runs.
Owen Miller doubled, and Shane Roberts tripled. Simon McGuire scored twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.