American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 8, Ebensburg 3: In Hollidaysburg, Gabe Herman and Landon Perry each provided multiple hits and RBIs to lead Hollidaysburg past Ebensburg.
Hollidaysburg (6-4) scored five runs in the second inning to capture an early advantage. Perry drove in three runs. Herman doubled. Braden Callahan, Landon Meadows and Nick Peterson all scored two runs. Callahan struck out six batters over 5 2/3 innings for the victory. Hollidaysburg drew 10 walks.
Ebensburg’s Brady Sheehan finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nate Wyrwas collected two hits. Will Westrick doubled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.