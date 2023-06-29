Johnstown Collegiate
Mainline Pharmacy 9, Martella’s Pharmacy 6: Alex Glumac hit two home runs and drove in five runs as third-place Mainline Pharmacy (10-9) gained ground on second-place Martella’s Pharmacy (11-8) in the early game at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
Josh Ulery, Devon Boyles and Lincoln Pack each had a double for Mainline Pharmacy.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Hunter Smith had a double and drove in two runs. Garrett Greco went 3-for-3 with one run scored and one run batted in.
Laurel Auto Group 7, The Hill Group 0: In Cresson, Chris Slatt went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in, and Brady Yard went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs as first-place Laurel Auto Group shut out The Hill Group.
Nick Roell went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the game at Mount Aloysius College.
Pitcher Hunter Krotzer tossed six innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight and walking three. Logan Mayhle tossed the seventh, fanning two batters.
The Hill Group had singles by Parker Black and Wes Athey.
O 5, Martella’s Pharmacy 4: Billy Perroz and Chase Palmer each had two RBIs to lead O as it scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-all tie and snag a win in the late game at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Perroz and Palmer also had two hits apiece with Perroz swatting a home run. Cole Strick also collected a pair of knocks for O, which saw starting pitcher Jake Kramer fan eight over six innings on the mound.
Steve Budash’s two RBIs buoyed Martella’s Pharmacy, which received two hits from Jared Dowey and a seven-strikeout effort from starter Jack Pletcher.
American Legion
St. Michael 13, Somerset 7 (8): In Sidman, the Saints got three hits and five RBIs from Kirk Bearjar as they dealt a non-league loss to the Businessmen. Kaden Christ (three RBIs) and Tyler Orris had two hits each while Hunter Forcellini crossed the plate four times in the win.
Lane Lambert and Zane Hagans had three and two RBIs, respectively, to pace the Somerset attack, while Nolan Riggs laced out two knocks.
