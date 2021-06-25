American Legion
Cambria County League
Ebensburg 6, St. Michael 3: In St. Michael, the visitors tallied four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat the Saints on Friday.
An RBI fielder’s choice by Ebensburg’s Nate Wyrwas tied the game at 3-all. Wyrwas stole second base and scored on Nate Wyrwas’ two-out double for the go-ahead run. Will Westrick and Brayden Mennett each added RBI singles to increase the advantage to 6-3.
Ethan Frank went 3-for-4 with a double for Ebensburg (3-8). Reece Werner doubled and scored twice. Westrick finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Gavin Knopp also doubled. Nate Wyrwas went the distance, striking out six batters and allowing three earned runs.
Ethan Shilcosky led St. Michael (4-7) with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate, which included a double and RBI. Kirk Bearjar also drove in a run. Dayton Maul stole two bases. The Saints scored one run each in the first three innings.
St. Michael’s Jake Poldiak punched out eight batters in 62/3 innings, permitting five earned runs.
Bedford 12, Hollidaysburg 9: In Hollidaysburg, the Hurricanes overcame a three-run deficit in the final frame to stay unbeaten on the road.
Jared Dowey’s two-run double gave Bedford (10-0) a 10-9 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Jesse Chamberlain plated two runs with a single to right field to push the advantage to 12-9.
Chamberlain finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Dowey plated three runs. Andrew Lazor doubled and plated four runs. Trevor Weyant finished with two hits and three runs, while Trenten Mellott crossed home plate twice. Mellott tossed two hitless innings in relief to notch the victory. Calvin Iseminger scored twice, walked three times and doubled.
Bedford led 6-3 after the second inning, but Hollidaysburg rattled off six straight runs to lead 9-6.
Hollidaysburg’s Ethan Stevenson finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Gabe Herman went 3-for-3 with a double. Landon Perry added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Nate Sell doubled and drove home two runs. Joe Levri came around to score three runs, and Austin Estep scored twice.
Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 3, Smith Transport 1: Ben Visnesky struck out six batters and allowed one unearned run over five innings as Paul Carpenter rebounded from its first loss of the season with a victory over third-place Smith Transport on Thursday. Ben Mongelluzo struck out three batters in the seventh for the save.
RBI singles from Brandon Lane and Lucca Baccari highlighted Paul Carpenter’s offensive output. Paul Carpenter scored twice in the third inning and once in the fourth.
Smith Transport’s Alec Glumac scored on a double steal play in the sixth inning. Taylor Squiric struck out 10 batters in 32/3 innings. Only one of the three runs he allowed were earned.
