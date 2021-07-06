Johnstown Collegiate League
Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, Laurel Auto Group 5: Lucca Bacarri’s go-ahead double in the seventh gave JCBL front-runner Paul Carpenter the boost it needed as it clipped Laurel Auto Group in come-from-behind fashion.
Brandon Lane had two hits and two RBIs in the win, while teammate Zach Seaman also produced two hits.
Austin Brown had two hits in the loss, while Tony Bertolino drove in a pair of runs.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, O 4: Sam Contacos went 3-for-4 with two home runs – including a grand slam – and six total RBIs as Paul Carpenter rolled O on Tuesday evening. Brandon Lane tripled in the win.
Corey Cavalier and Ryan Mastovich each went 2-for-3 for O.
Martella’s Pharmacy 4, Smith Transport 1: In St. Michael, Justin Naylor fanned seven over six innings, allowing four hits and walking two as Martella’s Pharmacy topped Smith Transport at Forest Hills High School.
Jake Ansell, Jared Dowey and Jake Felton each had two hits as Ansell crossed the plate three times in the Martella’s Pharmacy win.
Chase Vargo had two of Smith Transport’s five hits.
Monday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 7, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: Jayden Taitano’s three hits led the way for Paul Carpenter, which scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, as it rallied past Martella’s Pharmacy on Monday at Roxbury Park.
Sam Contacos had two RBIs in the win.
Martella’s Pharmacy was led at the plate by Omar Ward, Jared Dowey and Bryce McCleester, who each had two hits. McCleester swatted a home run and drove in two of his squad’s runs.
O 8, Laurel Auto Group 1: Ryan Mastovich drove in two runs while Jake Shope had three hits as O topped Laurel Auto Group on Monday. Brandon Robaugh and Brandon Kanick each collected two hits in the win that saw Shope and Robaugh each score two runs.
O pitcher Lance Westover scattered 11 hits in the complete-game victory as Austin Price, Will Miller and Tanner Civis each had two hits for Laurel Auto Group.
Smith Transport 9, Laurel Auto Group 7: Rodney Schultz picked up three hits from the leadoff position while Joe Olsavsky, Josh Ulery and Logan Webb each snagged two knocks apiece in Smith Transport’s win over Laurel Auto Group.
Smith Transport answered a six-run outburst by Laurel Auto Group in the sixth with five runs of its own to regain the lead.
Austin Brown was 2-for-3 in the loss while scoring two runs. Teammate Tony Bertolino had two RBIs.
American Legion – Cambria County League
Tuesday
Claysburg 8, Bedford 2: In Claysburg, four runs in both the first and fourth innings provided the necessary output as Claysburg hammered Bedford.
Parker Dibert swatted a home run and had four RBIs while pitcher Ben Dombrosky aided his cause with two hits and two RBIs while also limiting the Hurricanes to five hits in the complete-game win.
Andrew Lazor had a pair of hits for Bedford.
Monday
Claysburg 5, St. Michael 1: In St. Michael, two hits and three RBIs from Corey Chamberlain led the way for Claysburg as it rallied past the host Saints on Monday. Parker Dibert delivered two hits for Claysburg, which received a complete-game outing from Preston Bush.
Tyler Orris drove in St. Michael’s lone run.
