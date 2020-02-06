GREENVILLE – Eight local student-athletes who attend Waynesburg were named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll. Waynesburg University led the nine full-time league schools and two affiliate members with 70 student-athletes (with a GPA of 3.6-4.0) earning recognition.
The football team led the fall programs with 15 honorees, including Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Cole Booth and Richland product Dan Verhovsek.
A trio of women’s soccer players, Emily Facci (Richland), Teagan Jenner (Berlin Brothersvalley) and Hannah Sembower (Somerset), were listed.
Hope Bidelman (Windber) and Kayla Stohon (Forest Hills) were women’s volleyball players earning high academic marks as freshmen.
Forest Hills graduate Maggie Stains, a freshman on the cross country team, was also listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.