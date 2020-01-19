STATE COLLEGE – Chestnut Ridge junior Logan Pfister took home a Kevin Dare High School Invitational title in the high jump, while Penn Cambria senior Lyric Janosik and Somerset junior Dustin Hyde earned medals on Saturday.
Pfister cleared 6 feet-3 inches, two inches higher than the second-place finisher. The junior finished in a tie for eighth place in the high jump at the 2019 PIAA championships.
Janosik concluded in second place in the long jump (17-7.75) and third place in the high jump (4-11).
Janosik, a Penn State recruit, also advanced to the 60-meter finals. She won a bronze medal (long jump) and tied for eighth place (high jump) at last year’s PIAA championships in Shippensburg.
Hyde tossed the shot put 56-2.75 to finish in second place.
