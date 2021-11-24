The WestPAC recently announced its all-league selections for the 2021 fall sports season in football, golf, boys' and girls' soccer and girls' volleyball.
In football, Berlin Brothersvalley's Ryan Blubaugh, Hunter Cornell, Holby McClucas and Pace Prosser, Blacklick Valley's Aaron Gdula and Rudy Lanzendorfer, Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer and Tanner Shirley, Conemaugh Valley's Nick Heltzel and Logan Kent, Meyersdale's Collin Krause and Daulton Sellers, North Star's Carter Weible and Ethan Yoder, Portage's Kaden Claar and Jonathan Wolford and Windber's Keith Charney, Nick Dom, Gino Flori, Nathan Grohal, Brady Russo and Dylan Tomlinson were named.
Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny, Byer and Sam Sharbaugh, Conemaugh Valley's Logan Angus, Ferndale's Caleb Fenton, North Star's Colton Steltzer, Portage's George Kissell, Rockwood's Jonathan Felesky and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Caleb Leonard were selected in golf.
In boys' soccer, Berlin Brothersvalley's Alex Leydig and Ty Walker, Conemaugh Township's Austin Elliott, Dylan Giffin, Max Malicki and Herman Zilch IV, North Star's Campbell Fisher and Colby Powell, Rockwood's Davis Bruening, Jamison Ives, John Mowry, Jack Pletcher, Brandon Rhodes and Andrew Weaver and Windber's Bryson Costa and Noah Krause made the cut.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Rayne Stoltzfus and Hartley VanGilder, Conemaugh Township's Brielle Ciarimboli, Ashlyn Fetterman, Taylor Shaffer and Izzy Slezak, North Star's Abby Barnick and Cenley Miller, Rockwood's Finnleigh Gould and Allison Harrold and Windber's Lindsey Custer, Gina Gaye, Lexi James, Rylee Ott, Anna Steinbeck and Shannon Tokarsky were honored in girls' soccer.
In girls' volleyball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Kylee Hartman, Lynndee Ickes and Maddy Nemeth, Conemaugh Township's Chloe Bidelman, Conemaugh Valley's Anna Gunby, Ferndale's Hailey Berg, Meyersdale's Zoe Hetz, North Star's Anna Grandis, Portage's Julia Papcun and Sydni Sossong, Rockwood's Kendra Kalp, Salisbury-Elk Lick's Avah Mason, Shade's Cassie Mauger, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Elizabeth Salsgiver and Windber's Isabelle Byer were listed.
