The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference released its list of all-league selections and coaches of the year for boys and girls basketball and wrestling.
It was another successful winter season for the conference. The Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic girls basketball team won the PIAA Class 1A title. Also on the hardwood, the Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic boys and Forest Hills girls advanced to the PIAA semifinals. The Bishop Carroll and Greater Johnstown boys won district titles, and the Chestnut Ridge boys competed in the subregional championship game in Class 3A. The Bedford and Cambria Heights girls also advanced to district title tilts.
In wrestling, Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills were among the final eight teams in Class 2A. Forest Hills won its second District 6 team title in a row. Despite not having a team duals tournament in District 5, the eight-time defending champion Lions advanced to the PIAA Tournament by virtue of scoring the most points in the individual tournament.
The boys basketball selections were Bedford's Steven Ressler, Nate Dumm of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Alex Wood, Mason Nash of Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights' Preston Lamb, Hobbs Dill of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge's Matt Whysong, Carson Berkhimer of Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown's Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, Garrett Harrold of Penn Cambria, Richland's Trent Rozich, Will Reeping of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop's Tanner Civis. Bishop Guilfoyle's Chris Drenning was voted Coach of the Year after leading his Marauders to a 55-50 overtime victory over Greater Johnstown in the Feb. 27 title game.
Bedford's Sydney Taracatac, Madison Ostinowsky of Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Teresa Haigh, Lexi Martin of Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights' Kirsten Weakland, Megan Stevens of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch, Jordyn Smith of Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown's Daijah Hall, Marah Saleme of Penn Cambria, Richland's Isabella Burke, Paige Housley of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop's Grace Gardill were recognized in girls basketball. Forest Hills' Carol Cecere was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Rangers to a 55-44 triumph over Bishop McCort in the championship game on Feb. 27.
In wrestling, Bedford's Camden Koontz, Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights' Ian Eckenrode, Ethan Kubat of Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge's Ross Dull, Ryan Weyandt of Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown's Sunny Flemming, Trent Hoover of Penn Cambria, Richland's Cooper Warshel, Ethan Hemminger of Somerset and Westmont Hilltop's Hudson Holbay. Chestnut Ridge's Josh Deputy was named Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
