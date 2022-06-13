JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With TEC Con a month away from its inaugural showing in Johnstown, the reality of the initial vision from Seth Mason for a first-of-its-kind event in the city is becoming clearer.
Also coming into focus for Mason, the anticipation involved in getting TEC Con off the ground.
“We’re excited,” said Mason, the founder and chief marketing officer for The Esport Company. “We have everything coming together with the site and the venues. We’re organizing our marketing efforts with the early bird (ticket sales) where the ticket includes a T-shirt. We’re very excited for the convention. Vendors, sponsors are pulling in, all the way from out in the Pittsburgh region.”
TEC Con, a festival celebrating gaming and related ventures, will run from July 15-17 as a partnered presentation from The Esport Company and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
The three-day event will feature activities at four different venues in the city’s downtown area as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Peoples Natural Gas Park serving as the hubs.
As Mason noted, keeping everything running smoothly means a turbulent time for he and his crew.
“It’s going to take a team effort,” Mason said. “It’s what I like to call ‘organized chaos,’ which I love. It’s crazy to say, but it’s what this event has brought to us since early February. … With some of my team members, this will be their first experience with a live event, especially with these venues. There’s a lot going on, but they’ve stepped up to the plate. Even some of our city leaders have lent some support to help.”
It will also aid in future discussions for gathering support as TEC Con will have an established presence beyond the concept phase when it comes to making elevator pitches.
“The story and how it all aligns,” Mason said of the key bullet points in his sales method. “ ‘TEC’ standing for The Esport Company, yes, but it also stands for what we’re about and what our mission is: technology, education and community. Those three things will be on display.
“I always tell people, ‘The only way that I can get this to make sense and for people to not think that I’m crazy is for it to happen.’ A reality where people are there living it, experiencing it, feeling, watching it take place with everything going on throughout the weekend. It’s just a story of who I am, the vision that I have for not only this event, but for Johnstown and other cities that we look to bring this to. My team has stuck with me since the beginning.”
TEC Con will give attendees a diverse range of activities throughout the weekend starting with two events on the evening of July 15 with Rammor, a Bavarian DJ, performing at Peoples Natural Gas Pavilion. The Friday set will feature hits from EDM (electronic dance music) titans Avicii, Calvin Harris and Sean Paul, along with a mix of club hits.
Across Washington Street at Sargent’s Stadium, the Johnstown Mill Rats will host Esports Night as the club faces the Champion City Kings. Consoles will be set up for a “Rocket League” tournament before and after the game. Former major league pitcher Jason Grilli, who spent parts of four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates during a 15-year career, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The first 1,000 fans using the discount code “ESPORTS” when purchasing tickets online for the July 15 game will receive an autographed book written by Grilli, and access to a meet-and-greet with the former Pirates closer.
July 16 will see a “Rocket League” tournament – with two different brackets – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., vendors at the Pasquerilla Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., panelists from noon to 3 p.m., a robotics demonstration, a costume contest along with a $10,000 showcase with competitions in “Overwatch,” “Rocket League” and “Valorant” with a host of other activities – including an encore performance from Rammor – inside 1st Summit Arena.
July 17 has a vendor fair slated at the Pasquerilla Conference Center while an esports combine will take place at 1st Summit Arena for rising high school juniors and seniors looking for opportunities to gain esports scholarships. Students will be competing in “Rocket League” and “Valorant” in an individual drill format with representatives from collegiate esports teams in attendance.
Tickets for TEC Con can be purchased at tecconvention.com.
