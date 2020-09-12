SPRING CHURCH – Ligonier Valley moved from the Heritage Conference in District 6 into the WPIAL in the offseason.
The Rams opened their District 7 slate on Friday night at Apollo-Ridge, falling 44-7 to the Vikings. It was their first season-opening loss since 2014, a 15-12 loss at Northern Cambria.
“We had some bright spots,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “We held them to a field goal on their first possession and trailed just 10-7 after the first quarter. But the second quarter was our undoing. Back-to-back turnovers led to two quick scores and the rest of the night we struggled on both sides of the ball.”
Gavin Cole kicked a 35-yard field goal to get Apollo-Ridge on the board and the Vikings added a 49-yard pass from Jake Fello to Dom Reiter for a 10-0 lead.
Ligonier Valley scored on a 66-yard pass from Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden and George Golden’s extra point pulled the Rams to 10-7.
The Vikings then scored 34 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull ahead.
Keighton Reese caught a 16-yard pass from Fello, who also threw a 16-yard pass to Klay Fitzroy. Landon Harmon then added runs of 13 and 25 yards to set the final. Harmon finished with 116 yards on 15 carries. Fello was12 of 17 passing for 207 yards.
“We expected that Apollo-Ridge was going to be a tough opponent,” Beitel said.
McCulty was the top rusher for Ligonier Valley with 30 yards on five carries with five other ballcarriers accounting for 100 yards. Sierocky was 5 of 13 for 109 yards with an interception. Dowden finished with 72 yards on two catches and Nick Beitel adding 35 yards on two receptions.
“On defense, end Jacob Hay and linebacker Miles Higgens were disruptive forces,” Beitel said. “On offense, Grant Dowden played well.”
Ligonier Valley will travel to Frazier next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.