JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – University of Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis and Florida State’s Cole Anderson shared the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on a blistering hot and humid Wednesday afternoon.
Lewis, who resides in Hendersonville, Tennessee, made five birdies on the back nine, including four straight from No. 10 through 13, to shoot a 6-under 64 on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
“I stayed patient all day,” Lewis said. “I tried to just keep myself under the hole. I came here last year and didn’t play very well. I thought about how I could play the golf course a little bit better.”
Anderson had seven birdies to go with one bogey and also finished at 6-under. He made four birdie putts on the front (1, 4, 6, 8) and three more on the back (11, 15, 16). His lone blemish was a bogey on No. 2.
“I hit it pretty solid, but mainly I just got the putter going,” Anderson said. “It’s been a little while since I’ve seen some putts that dropped. Once I made a few, it sort of started to click. I started to feel it roll and I didn’t put myself in any precarious positions. When I did, I was able to recover, make par and get out of there. Good start.”
Three players finished at 5-under 65 to tie for third place in the 104-player field.
University of North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik, of Trinity, Florida; Oklahoma State University’s Brian Stark, of Kingsburg, California; and University of Arkansas’ Julian Perico, of Lima, Peru, each tied for third.
University of Texas’ Tommy Morrison, of Dallas, Texas, was sixth at 4-under 66.
Lewis was in a threesome that began play at 8:50 a.m. He had a birdie on No. 2 to finish the front nine at 1-under 34.
He had birdies on 10, 11, 12, 13 and 16 to shoot 5-under 30 on the back nine.
“I hit it to about a foot on 10 and really just kept it under the hole the rest of the round and putted pretty well,” Lewis said.
“Got hot on the back. Had some easy wedges to some easy pins on the back and took advantage of them.
“I had a good strategy and putted well,” Lewis said. “I missed one fairway on 18.
“That’s key out here with the long rough.”
Stark was in the same group as Lewis and also got hot after a birdie putt on 9 followed by birdies on 11, 13, 15 and 16.
“I was so caught up in my own game, I didn’t realize,” Lewis said of Stark. “I knew he was playing well. He hit it to a foot on 16 after a birdie on 15.
“I was like, ‘Wow, he’s got to be close to me.’
“He played great. He’s a great player. It was fun to see us go back and forth.”
Stark said the players pushed each other.
“He got off to a really good start on the back nine. He birdied the first four,” Stark said of Lewis.
“All day, I think I hit all 18 greens. I got a couple to fall on the back nine. It was nice to see.”
Stark has experience on the Sunnehanna course, which he feels will be pivotal over the next three days. Round 2 begins Thursday morning.
“I played this tournament, this is my third year,” Stark said. “I’m just trying to play the course. I feel like I have a good grasp on how to play the course.
“I just try to play my own game.
“It was kind of nice to see one go in on 9,” Stark said. “I made about a 12- or 15-footer. On the front nine, I was hitting it really well and just didn’t get one to fall. That one was nice to get a little bit of momentum going, knowing I had 11 coming up, and that was a birdie hole for sure.”
Gabrelcik missed an opportunity to practice on the Sunnehanna Country Club course due to changes in travel plans.
But a late arrival on Tuesday led to a relaxed mental approach in Round 1.
“Me, my brother and my dad got here late last night, so we didn’t get to play the course at all this week or know the conditions,” Gabrelcik said. “Today, we just said, ‘Let’s go out, post a number, figure out the course again and the conditions.’ It went according to plan.”
Gabrelcik made birdie putts on 3, 7, 10 and 11. He had a bogey on No. 5, but an eagle on the 435-yard, par-5 No. 15 provided a boost.
“I hit a good drive in the fairway and knocked a 3-wood up just short of the left bunkers,” Gabrelcik said.
“I hit the chip exactly how I wanted to and lucky enough, it went in.”
He didn’t have much preparation time for Sunnehanna, but Gabrelcik wasn’t bothered.
“I think it benefited me because I couldn’t go out (Tuesday) and happen to play bad and go out and say, ‘Now I don’t have confidence,’ ” Gabrelcik said. “It’s a fresh start this week and I think it benefited me in the long run.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.