Division foes Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates both finished with the same 62-100 record in 2022. Many pundits had the Pirates ahead of the Reds at the outset of 2023 when it came to their respective rebuilds.
However, Cincinnati has soared above everyone’s expectations this season with a 56-48 mark, just 11/2 games behind National League Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds will match their 2022 wins output of 62 in the coming days.
Despite a 20-8 start, the Pirates are currently 45-57 and in the basement of the division. Going 25-49 since the start of May has Pittsburgh winning at a .338 clip. In 2022, the 100-loss Pirates were 40-62 through 102 games.
Despite Cincinnati being much further ahead of Pittsburgh in their rebuilds, AT&T Sportsnet analyst Michael McKenry believes the Pirates are on the right track with their current youth movement.
“I think they’re in a really good spot,” said McKenry, who spoke to fans before Thursday’s Lafayette at Johnstown game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point as part of Faith Night. “You look at what happened today, I didn’t want to see (Carlos) Santana go. He’s been really good for the team in the clubhouse. Obviously, his play in the field has been outstanding. He set a standard that’s really high for a guy at 37 years old. You got to play this game the right way. You got to play it hard.
“I love that they’re letting the kids play. It’s hard to rate them by wins. You want to see them finish the season stronger and stronger, better and better, especially with these young guys. You can see what each guy is going into the offseason to work on, where they’re going to be, the position they may play.
“There’s a lot of question marks, but I think those are going to be answered more and more as the season comes to an end.”
Cincinnati accelerated its competitive window and opened it a full year ahead of all projections. Young talents such as Andrew Abbott, Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, Jonathan India, Matt McLain and Spencer Steer have the Reds primed for more future success. Trading starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle helped speed up the team’s rebuilding timeline at the 2022 deadline.
Pittsburgh is ranked No. 8 in terms of the best farm systems in baseball. After this month’s draft, FanGraphs has the Pirates No. 1 after the Pirates drafted Louisiana State right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, already ranked as the top hurler in the minor leagues without throwing a professional pitch.
Since the start of June, Osvaldo Bido, Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams have made their major league debuts.
Davis, Gonzales, Priester and Rodriguez will be counted on heavily to make an impact as building blocks over their careers in Pittsburgh. More opportunities for young players could be on the table after Tuesday’s trade deadline when veterans Ji Man Choi, Austin Hedges, Rich Hill and Andrew McCutchen could be dealt. Santana was traded to Milwaukee for 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino on Thursday.
“I think the biggest thing is feeling wanted,” McKenry said. “When a guy comes up and plays, the organization is putting faith in you that you’re going to get the job done.
“I use Mitch Keller all the time. I know he’s had some rough outings over the last couple starts. When you put faith in someone and you allow them to fail, and they learn from that failure, maybe it’s baby steps, maybe it’s a crawl, maybe it’s a walk, but it could be a flight like an eagle. You don’t know, but by allowing that, you find out really quickly.”
McKenry played in the 2004 AAABA Tournament for the Washington franchise.
He was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-13. McKenry logged seven seasons in the big leagues for three different teams, including the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.