WASHINGTON – Johnny O’Neil and Colin Smalls combined for 42 points as American defeated St. Francis 83-73 on Wednesday night.
O'Neil led the Eagles with 22 points, and Small added 20 points.
Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points for American (3-7), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Connor Nelson chipped in a dozen points and seven rebounds.
St. Francis fell to 3-5. Josh Cohen compiled a career-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 19 points, and Ronell Giles Jr. provided 13 points.
American ended the game on a 17-8 run.
