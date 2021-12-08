Alex Timmerman, Josh Cohen

WASHINGTON – Johnny O’Neil and Colin Smalls combined for 42 points as American defeated St. Francis 83-73 on Wednesday night.

O'Neil led the Eagles with 22 points, and Small added 20 points. 

Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points for American (3-7), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Connor Nelson chipped in a dozen points and seven rebounds.

St. Francis fell to 3-5. Josh Cohen compiled a career-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 19 points, and Ronell Giles Jr. provided 13 points.

American ended the game on a 17-8 run.

