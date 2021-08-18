ALTOONA – Daniel Amaral blasted a walk-off two-run homer to center field to lead the Altoona Curve to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
After the Patriots scored the go-ahead run on an RBI double from Oswald Peraza in the top half of the ninth, the Curve rallied for the victory in the home half of the inning for their third walk-off win of the season.
With one out and right-hander Michael Gomez on the mound of Somerset, Cal Mitchell singled to right field to put the tying run aboard. He advanced to second base after a wild pitch. Amaral stepped back into the box and sent a 2-1 offering from Gomez out to deep center field, landing an estimated 432 feet from home plate to send the Curve to the victory. Amaral’s seventh home run of the season was his first career walk-off home run.
Diego Castillo, playing against his former team, drove in three runs in the game with a two-run homer in the first inning and a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Castillo has hit a career-high 16 home runs this season between his time with Somerset and Altoona. Mitchell added his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season.
Jeff Passantino walked a season-high three batters, but finished off five innings for the seventh time in 11 starts this season. Passantino dealt with traffic on the base paths in each of the first three innings before setting down the final eight batters he faced. In all, he allowed three runs on four hits, three walks and struck out four on 80 pitches, 48 for strikes. Righty Noe Toribio followed Passantino with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance since June 27.
Cristofer Melendez earned the victory after surrendering an unearned run that tied the game for Somerset in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth when Matt Fraizer came up short on a diving attempt with two outs on a flare from Peraza that dropped in to allow Thomas Milone to score. Melendez struck out four in two innings of relief. He has struck out 22 batters in his last 18 2/3 innings pitched across his past 14 games with the Curve.
The Curve continue their series with the Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough (3-2, 3.79) will start for Altoona against Somerset RHP Luis Medina (3-2, 4.43).
