PITTSBURGH – Anemic. Lackluster. Uninspiring.
These are just three of the many words that can be used to describe the Pittsburgh Steelers offense two weeks into the 2022 season.
In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers were plus-five in turnovers. The team still needed an entire 10-minute overtime period, an injury to the Bengals' long snapper, and a 53-yard game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell as the overtime period expired to defeat the Bengals. The offense posted 267 total yards and just one touchdown.
The Steelers didn’t fare that well on Sunday, as they dropped their home opener 17-14 to the New England Patriots. The Steelers posted 243 yards of offense and didn’t get into the end zone until the first play of the fourth quarter when Mitch Trubisky connected with Pat Freiermuth for an 8-yard touchdown. Diontae Johnson’s catch on the two-point conversion made the score 17-14.
Pittsburgh got the ball back two more times and went three-and-out on both drives. The Steelers defense had already spent five minutes of the fourth quarter on the field, so when the Patriots got the ball with just over 6 minutes remaining, it seemed a foregone conclusion that that would be the ball game – and it was.
Some argue it’s the offensive line. Others say it’s the play calling by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Some believe it’s Trubisky’s play. It’s likely a combination of all of the above, though the offensive line looked better against the Patriots than it did in week one or the preseason.
“We can be better at everything,” Trubisky said following the game. “I can be better at decision-making. We had some missed opportunities. I had some missed throws. We had a couple where we weren’t on the same page.
“Bottom line, we’ve got to score more points.”
While Trubisky often checked down when his first read was covered and was picked off when he threw into traffic, the play calling has also left plenty to be desired. This past year – Canada’s first season as offensive coordinator – the offense looked similarly watered down at times. The notion was that 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited by his lack of mobility and his inaccuracy on downfield passes.
Yet this year, Roethlisberger is gone. He's been replaced by a 28-year-old who can make plays with his legs, but little seems to have change offensively from 2021. Canada still seems hesitant to call plays downfield and his play calling has been far too conservative for a team with playmakers such as Johnson, Freiermuth, Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and George Pickens on the offense.
Pickens was not targeted until there was 22 seconds to go in the first half, despite being open several times prior to his one completion. He caught a pass along the Steelers sideline for a gain of 23 yards on his first target. It was the longest pass play of the day for Pittsburgh.
“Definitely get George more involved. We’ve just got to get on the same page. I think there was one where I threw out of bounds. He was going one way and I thought he was going another way,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got to get George involved. He’s super-talented.”
Following a missed field goal by Nick Folk in the third quarter, the Steelers offense was set up with great field position at their own 42. They wound up having to settle for a 52-yard Boswell field goal after failing to convert on third-and-8 at the New England 33. Trubisky threw a short pass to running back Jaylen Warren for no gain. A smattering of “KEN-NY, KEN-NY” chants erupted from the frustrated crowd at Acrisure Stadium, signaling their desire to see backup quarterback Kenny Pickett under center.
It seems unlikely coach Mike Tomlin is ready to put the rookie in just yet, but he acknowledged Trubisky didn’t do enough.
“Obviously, we collectively didn’t make enough plays today, he included,” Tomlin said of his quarterback.
The offense wasn’t the only problem on Sunday. The team had a defensive lapse by cornerback Akhello Witherspoon, who was bullied by Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a 44-yard touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half. The Steelers also had a special teams play go awry when Gunner Olszewski, a former Patriot, muffed a punt in the third quarter that was recovered by New England at the 10-yard line. The Patriots needed just three plays to get in the end zone and take an 11-point lead. It was a lead that felt – and wound up being – insurmountable.
“New England made some significant plays. In a game like that, it’s going to come down to a couple of plays, and we didn’t make enough of them,” Tomlin said.
However, a touchdown a game on offense isn’t going to get it done. The Steelers defense has given up 18.5 points per game in the two contests so far this season. That should be good enough for a 2-0 record, but the offense has struggled mightily to find any rhythm so far this season.
“When you leave your defense out to dry like that – it doesn’t help when you turn it over on special teams, and that’s on me,” Olszewski said.
The Steelers offense needs something to change – and fast. The team will travel to Cleveland for a Thursday night matchup this week before returning home to face the New York Jets, who defeated the Browns 31-30 on Sunday. Then the Steelers will face Josh Allen and the Bills and Tom Brady and Buccaneers in back-to-back weeks. An offensive touchdown per game will not cut it against any of their upcoming opponents.
“I’ve got to tell the guys to buy in, be patient, and just focus on your job. That’s what you’ve got to do as a leader, just got to keep guys on track,” Trubisky said. “If everybody just does their job, we’ll be a lot better as an offense.”
The Steelers better hope so. If not, things could get very ugly, very quickly and the 2022 season could be derailed before it even really begins.
