Twas the night before Christmas when all through old Heinz,
Bundled up fans came bearing signs.
Down on the North Shore, a pall hung in the air,
For a legend named Franco who was no longer there.
The Steelers arrived, all wearing number 32.
They needed to secure victory, that much they knew.
To honor a man known only for winning,
Ending the night losing would simply be sinning.
The Raiders were there, like they were 50 years ago.
The weather was frigid, and it started to snow.
When the contest began, Vegas marched down the field;
The Steelers defense would have to harden its shield.
The offense was moving but wasn’t exactly humming,
A field goal was missed, and points were not coming.
The defense, however, began to clamp down.
In hopes St. Nick would bring a victory to town.
The halftime ceremony was quite somber,
For Franco wasn’t there to receive the honor.
Coach Tomlin knew the importance of this game,
He looked at his players and called them by name.
“Now Pickens! Now Johnson! Now Sutton! Now Kenny!
On Jaylen! On Connor! On Minkah and Najee!
We owe this to Franco, to honor him rightly,
This isn’t a thing that we should take lightly.”
Kenny’s throw was picked, and he was full of regret,
But lucky for him, here came Arthur Maulet,
With a pick of his own to end the Raiders drive.
But the Steelers offense still failed to thrive.
A second field goal missed, but there was Number 39,
With another interception, quite so divine.
Finally the Steelers were able to add three,
But still needed a touchdown to declare victory.
The defense did its part, remaining quite stout,
But the offense kept stalling and time was running out.
With three minutes to go and trailing by four,
The Steelers needed magic from their young core.
Pickett to Harris, then two balls to Pat!
Najee over the middle, making defenders fall flat!
A few plays later, facing fourth-and-one,
Pickett with a QB sneak, getting the job done!
Time was winding down and the team needed a score,
To etch a small place in Pittsburgh Steelers lore.
With ice water in his veins, Kenny’s dart was thrown,
To hit a streaking George Pickens in the end zone.
The celebrating began, but the job wasn’t yet done.
The defense needed a stop for the game to be won.
Carr threw the ball deep, hoping to change the story,
But Cam Sutton’s pick led the Steelers to glory.
The only touchdown scored with under a minute to go,
Somewhere Franco smiled, saying “that’s a story I know.”
From here at old Heinz, with Number 32 in sight,
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
