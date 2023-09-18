PITTSBURGH – Pat Narduzzi has a new name for Pittsburgh – Boo City, PA.
The Pitt coach coined the term during his Monday press conference response to a question about the level of concern he has about quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s psyche against North Carolina this week after two rough games and being booed at home against Cincinnati nine days ago.
“Who were they booing? I think they were booing me, just so we're on the same page. Did they say boo, Phil, or boo, Coach? Like there was boos, so I don't know who they were at,” Narduzzi said. “I think there was boos in the first game someone said, correct? We're in Boo City. Boo City, PA.
“It is what it is. If that's what they want to do, that's great. Should not affect us or our psyche.”
Monday’s press conference again saw Narduzzi attempt to deflect criticism of his signal caller but despite what the coach says, he has a quarterback controversy on his hands and it’s not one that’s going to end anytime soon unless Jurkovec makes a drastic turnaround very quickly.
In the last two games Jurkovec has completed just 18-of-52 passes. He threw three interceptions to West Virginia defenders on Saturday night, two which led to ten points in a game that wound up being decided by 11.
A week earlier against Cincinnati, Jurkovec didn’t play well but that was a true team loss. The defense allowed over 200 rushing yards and special teams had a missed field goal. The offensive line allowed five sacks and countless other pressures of Jurkovec, the ground game never got going, and the receivers had a few drops.
That wasn’t the case against West Virginia. The defense allowed just 211 total yards. Ben Sauls’ two field goals were the only points of the game for Pitt. Special teams also had a blocked punt ,and Caleb Junko averaged 51 yards per punt.
While it’s tough to predict whether Christian Veilleux would be better than Jurkovec, it’d be even tougher for him to perform much worse than Jurkovec did in Morgantown.
Narduzzi said after the West Virginia game when asked about the confidence he has in Veilleux and third-string quarterback Nate Yarnell, “You guys are fast to want to pull the plug on somebody, but that's not how we do it. I'm a positive guy. I try to stay positive. You start dumping people, whether it’s a corner or a tackle or a quarterback, it’s not good for you.”
Despite Narduzzi’s words, the coaching staff had no problem benching redshirt senior Jason Collier at guard after the opening game against Wofford, opting to start true freshman B.J. Williams against Cincinnati. Likewise, the staff sat starting safety P.J. O’Brien for most of the second half against the Bearcats, inserting Florida transfer Donovan McMillon into the game. McMillon then got the starting nod against West Virginia.
Why should quarterback be any different? It’s the most important position on the field, so figuring out who gives you the best chance to win does not need to be set in stone before the season.
Alabama coach Nick Saban – who has won seven national titles and is widely considered the greatest coach in college football history – has been through three quarterbacks already this season and says the competition is ongoing.
Narduzzi explained his reluctance to make a change at quarterback on Monday.
“I just think the quarterback position is a totally different deal. Again, I'm not a quarterback whisperer, I'm not a quarterback guru, but I do believe from anywhere I've ever been that it takes time to gel with your guys,” Narduzzi said.
If it takes so much time for quarterbacks to gel with the rest of the offense, maybe it’s time to stop getting quarterbacks from the transfer portal, which Pitt has now done the last two seasons.
Narduzzi also said on Monday that he relies on his offensive coordinator, Frank Cignetti Jr. and the rest of the offensive coaching staff to make personnel decisions at every position on offense.
“I mean, those guys know better. I don't sit in there. I spend 85% of my time in the defensive side of the room,” Narduzzi said.
It’s concerning that the head coach isn’t making the decision about who should be playing at the most important position on the field.
It’s also concerning that he’s leaving the decision to Cignetti, who has a previous relationship with Jurkovec – the two spent two seasons together at Boston College. It’s fair to wonder if Cignetti is truly unbiased in his decision-making.
The stubbornness of the coaching staff – be it Narduzzi, Cignetti, or anyone else – to stick with a quarterback who has completed 34.6% of his passes in the last two games is astounding. There are 84 other scholarship players on the roster who deserve a chance to be part of a winning team.
Narduzzi said on Monday that Jurkovec still has the full support of the locker room – then proceeded to acknowledge that he doesn’t hang out in the locker room.
The Panthers have now lost two winnable games in the last two weeks, and it’s easy to imagine them winning those games if they have a quarterback who can complete more than 40% of his passes.
Narduzzi has been credited for building a culture at Pitt during his eight-year tenure, and he deserves that credit. The program has come a long way from where it once was.
Pitt football loves to use the mottos of “We not me” and “By any means.” Stubbornly continuing to play a quarterback who isn’t facing the same consequences as other players undermines those mottos and the culture Narduzzi has worked so hard to establish.
If the Panthers continue to lose, things could spiral out of control quickly.
The season is already unraveling and if Narduzzi isn’t careful, the team could come undone as well.
