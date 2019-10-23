The Miami Hurricanes return to Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since Pitt dashed their College Football Playoff hopes in the 2017 regular season finale.
That game will be remembered forever for two things: First, for being another Pitt upset of a ranked team. The win has a place alongside the 13-9 upset of No. 2 West Virginia in 2007; the 43-42 shocker over No. 2 Clemson in Death Valley in 2016; and this year’s edition, a 35-34 win over No. 15 Central Florida last month.
The second thing the game will be remembered for is Kenny Pickett’s naked bootleg.
In his first start at quarterback, the true freshman put on a show against Miami. Pickett had already accounted for two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, when on a fourth-and-5 play, he faked a handoff and dashed to the far sideline, reaching the pylon for 22-yard touchdown. The score gave the Panthers a 24-7 lead with under 3 minutes remaining and was the final nail in the coffin for Miami and its 15-game winning streak.
The win and Pickett’s performance had Pitt fans excited for the following season, despite the disappointing 5-7 record in 2017.
In his first year as a starter in 2018, Pickett and Pitt saw some highs – like winning the ACC Coastal Division – and some lows – ending the season on a three-game losing streak in which the Panthers scored a combined 26 points.
A season of starting experience combined with a pass-oriented offense under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, has seen Pickett grow and his play improve.
Pickett’s play and leadership just may be underappreciated, with much of the attention this season being focused on Pitt’s stellar defense. Make no mistake, Pickett has played a major role in Pitt’s 5-2 record.
To see how far Pickett has come, one only needs to compare his performance in last year’s Penn State game at Heinz Field to this year’s matchup between the two teams at Beaver Stadium.
Last September against the Nittany Lions, Pickett often looked frazzled against a tough defense that sacked him four times on a rain-soaked night. He finished the game 9-for-18 for 55 yards and an interception. This year in Happy Valley, Pickett looked like a totally different quarterback – calm and completely unfazed by the loud crowd at Beaver Stadium. Pickett finished the day 35-for-51 for 372 yards.
A week after the loss to Penn State, Pitt defeated Central Florida after squandering a three-score lead. Pickett was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, after a tackle by Central Florida’s Cam Goode saw Pickett land awkwardly on his throwing shoulder. He returned to the game and completed passes of 12, 11, and 19 yards on the eventual game-winning drive – which saw the quarterback catch the game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Aaron Matthews.
Against Duke, the Panthers again allowed their opponent to come all the way back from a three-score deficit. Pickett threw his first interceptions since Week 1 against Virginia one in the red zone, and one deep in Pitt territory that set up a Duke touchdown. However, when the game was on the line, Pickett again came up big. With less than 90 seconds remaining in the game, Pickett and his ice water veins led the offense on a four-play, 82-yard drive that ended with the quarterback connecting with V’Lique Carter over the middle for a 26-yard, game-winning touchdown; Pickett was four-for-four on the final drive.
Last week against Syracuse, Pickett took several hits on Pitt’s first drive. He went to the locker room during the game, but didn’t miss a play. Pickett’s toughness led to coach Pat Narduzzi saying after the game “that guy’s like a linebacker playing quarterback.”
Pickett’s ability to get up and fight on is just one of the quarterback’s leadership qualities.
When Pitt took a 24-6 lead into the locker room at halftime in Syracuse, some of his teammates were happy; Pickett was not. After the game, he said he saw too many of his teammates smiling, leading to Pickett giving a halftime speech reminding the team there was still a lot of game left to play.
“I play this game real seriously,” Pickett said after the game. “I give it everything I got. And the game was far from over, we’ve learned that from last week (against Duke). So when I came in and I saw guys smiling, I really didn’t like it. You know, I just want to make sure that we all came back down to earth and got the job done.”
