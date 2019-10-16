Amanda Filipcic-Godsey

Pitt may have had the week off, but the Panthers (4-2, 1-1) now have an easier road to repeating as Coastal Division champions. Following a wild weekend of ACC games that saw two of the ACC’s three ranked teams lose and fall out of the Top 25, the Panthers received help in the form of Miami beating Virginia on Friday night. It was the first conference loss for the Hoos, dropping them to a 2-1 ACC record and 4-2 overall, and out of their spot at No. 20.
While the Panthers do not control their own destiny – the Cavaliers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Pitt, by virtue of their opening week win at Heinz Field – Virginia’s loss to Miami was a significant help.
So even if the Panthers win out, they’ll need Virginia to lose another conference game.
Virginia’s offense has looked lackluster in recent weeks, and the defense was dealt a blow when star cornerback Bryce Hall was injured against the Hurricanes. Coach Bronco Mendenhall announced this week that Hall had ankle surgery on Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, a huge loss for the Cavaliers as Hall led the nation in pass breakups last year and was expected to be a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft.
The Panthers currently sit in fourth place in the Coastal, primarily because they haven’t played as many conference games as the teams in front of them – Duke, Virginia, and North Carolina are all tied for first with 2-1 conference records to Pitt’s 1-1 ACC record.
Prior to the bye week, Pitt defeated Duke in a sloppy game in Durham that could wind up being an important win if the Panthers are again able to win the division.
Scheduling could also be an important factor for Pitt going forward.
The conference opponents the Panthers will face in the second half of the season have a combined winning percentage of .472, which gives them the easiest remaining conference schedule of any Coastal Division team.
However, not all think Pitt will have an easy path forward. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) favors the Panthers in only half of their remaining games – at Georgia Tech, at Virginia Tech, and home against Boston College in the season finale.
FPI is a prediction tool
developed by ESPN that takes into account 10,000 simulations of each team’s remaining games, the results to date for that team, and the team’s remaining schedule.
The FPI has North Carolina as the favorite in all of the Tar Heels’ remaining games, and has Virginia winning five of its six remaining games. If all things break as the FPI predicts, North Carolina would win the division with a 7-1 conference record, a year after winning just one ACC game – a 38-35 win over Pitt last September.
The continuing Coastal chaos is nothing new. The division has crowned a different winner in each of the last six seasons, or for as long as Pitt has been in the conference.
This weekend looms large. Pitt visits Syracuse on Friday night, after the Orange looked anemic offensively as quarterback Tommy DeVito was clearly not 100 percent against a tough North Carolina State defensive front last Thursday evening. Saturday brings two games that could go a long way towards determining the eventual division champion: Duke at Virginia and North Carolina at Virginia Tech, with both games kicking off at 3:30 p.m.
