PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers fans finally got what they’ve been clamoring for when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered Sunday’s game for the first time as a professional against the New York Jets to begin the second half.
After the Steelers offense was held out of the end zone in the first half and trailed the New York Jets 10-6 at halftime – with Chris Boswell’s 59-yard field goal going through the uprights with no time on the clock before the half – coach Mike Tomlin attempted to inject some life into the listless offense.
“We just thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said following the game. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and thought he could provide a spark for us.”
While the Steelers wound up losing 24-20 and Pickett’s stat line wasn’t impressive – he was 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions while rushing six times for 15 yards and two touchdowns – there’s little doubt the first-round pick brought newfound energy to the team and the crowd at Acrisure Stadium.
“As soon he came in, the crowd was having fun again and then that made us get it going and we were able to put points on the board,” Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said.
Pickett took the field with the offense after the Jets went three-and-out to begin the third quarter. Fans at Acrisure Stadium chanted “Ken-ny, Ken-ny” as he took the field and roared when the public address announcer said, “Now at quarterback for the Steelers, No. 8, Kenny Pickett.”
“He brought us a spark," Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "He brought a spark to the stadium – the fans, us – and he did a great job."
Tomlin preached patience with the offense in recent weeks, but he clearly ran out of it after watching Mitch Trubisky complete 7 of 13 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the first half. Trubisky was also sacked three times for a loss of 26 yards.
While Pickett certainly didn’t play perfectly, there was a palpable shift after he entered the game.
“He gave us a spark, what we needed," Johnson said. "I feel like when he came in, we were just more efficient. You could see it. The energy, he played with swag. That makes us want to play for him, too."
While Tomlin would not commit to naming a starting quarterback for next week’s showdown at the Buffalo Bills, it’s hard to imagine him turning back to Trubisky now. Pickett’s three interceptions look bad on paper, but two were in and out of the hands of Chase Claypool and Freiermuth, while the third was on a Hail Mary with no time remaining in the game.
Pickett took responsibility for the interceptions and the loss.
“I thought we picked it up in the second half there and had the ball moving, but the turnovers killed us and that’s on me,” Pickett said. “I’ve got to get that right quickly.”
Pickett brought both intangibles – the “spark” his coach and teammates spoke of – and tangibles, such as using his mobility to pick up first downs and score two touchdowns, including a two-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Steelers a 20-10 lead.
“I just play with an edge," Pickett said. "That’s something I wanted to bring to the table. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude when it's out there on the field.”
Pickett also showed anticipation on the play prior to his fourth quarter-score, when he hit Freiermuth with a laser over the middle for 18 yards to set up first-and-goal. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams hit Pickett just after the signal-caller let go of the throw.
“It’s not tough,” Pickett said of staring down pressure. “It’s in the job description. It is what it is. I’m a quarterback. That’s in my job. I told those guys, 'I’ll stand in there.' I don’t really care. I know they’ll get it right. My job is stand in there and make those.”
“He’s a gamer. That’s why they drafted him in the first round to make those plays and stand in the pocket and deliver it when needed,” Freiermuth said.
With players making those comments regarding Pickett, it seems unlikely that Tomlin would turn to Trubisky next week when the locker room seems to be under the belief that Pickett is the guy going forward.
While the Steelers fell to 1-3, they are still just one game out of the AFC North lead with the other three teams in the division all sitting at 2-2 through four weeks. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both lost on Sunday.
The upcoming schedule – at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Miami and at Philadelphia – is a murderer’s row ahead of the bye week and the Steelers could well find themselves out of the chase by then. However, with their first-round quarterback starting, it will feel like the team is moving forward instead of standing still with Trubisky.
Pickett may not be perfect and is certain to make mistakes in the coming weeks, but it’s time for this young offense to develop with the quarterback of the future leading the way.
For his part, Pickett – who says he has not been told if he will be starting next week – is eager to rectify Sunday’s loss.
“I do not like to lose," Pickett said. "This is not a good feeling. I don’t want it to be a familiar feeling. I definitely want to get back out there and get a victory, get us back on track.”
