AP Top 25: Ohio State, Georgia tied at No. 3; Florida to 7th

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, right, shouts to the team during the first half against Michigan State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete

It’s Week 7 of college football season, which seems like the perfect time for some early bowl game predictions.

The top six teams in college football right now all have a legitimate shot at making the playoff, but the gauntlet of the SEC will hurt both No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Louisiana State. Georgia will likely lose the conference championship to No. 1 Alabama and the Crimson Tide will also beat Louisiana State. That leaves Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma. Each one has a chance to go undefeated.

Clemson looked mortal against North Carolina a few weeks ago, but Clemson has fewer challenges in the ACC than the other teams do, giving the Tigers a clear path to the playoff.

Ohio State has looked like the best team in college football in recent weeks, and the Buckeyes have a favorable schedule – they face three ranked teams, but get both Wisconsin and Penn State at the Horseshoe. 

They’ll travel to the Big House to face Michigan, but the Buckeyes are currently riding a seven-game winning streak in the series and I don’t expect it to end this year. There may be some obstacles for the Buckeyes to get through, but Ohio State will punch a ticket to the playoff.

Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry this weekend. It’s the toughest game left on The Sooners’ schedule, so if they get past the Longhorns on Saturday, they should cruise to another playoff appearance.

There are asterisks next to some teams because those they’re replacing a team from a conference that cannot fill a bowl. In both cases, Pac-12 teams were selected to replace teams from the Big Ten and SEC. Since I’ve chosen a team from both the Big Ten and SEC to make the playoff and both conferences have a high number of affiliated bowls, it was tough to pick teams in tough conferences that may not win six games.

My National Championship pick may be born out of a desire to see some different teams playing for the title instead of a repeat of the matchup that’s occurred three of the last four years.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Jan. 13

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 28

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl

Dec. 28

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

New Year’s Six Bowls:

Rose Bowl

Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1

Georgia vs. Texas

Orange Bowl

Dec 30

Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Cotton Bowl

Dec. 28

Penn State vs. Boise State

Other bowls:

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Dec. 20

Louisiana Tech vs. Ohio

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 20

Tulane vs. Army

Celebration Bowl

Dec. 21

Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 21

Hawaii vs. North Texas

Cure Bowl

Dec. 21

Temple vs. Georgia Southern

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 21

Navy vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Dec. 21

Georgia State vs. Central Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 21

San Diego State vs. Southern California

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 21

Alabama-Birmingham vs. Louisiana

Gasparillia Bowl

Dec. 23

Cincinnati vs. Florida Atlantic

Hawaii Bowl

Dec. 24

Brigham Young vs. Central Florida

Independence Bowl

Dec. 26

Duke vs. Mississippi

Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina State vs. Indiana

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Syracuse vs. Southern Methodist

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Michigan State

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Texas Christian vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 27

Arizona State vs. Nebraska

Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 27

Texas Tech vs. California

Camping World Bowl

Dec. 28

Miami vs. Iowa State

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 30

West Virginia vs. Southern Mississippi

Redbox Bowl

Dec. 30

Maryland vs. Washington

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida State vs. Missouri

Belk Bowl

Dec. 31

Wake Forest vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

North Carolina vs. Arizona

Liberty Bowl

Dec. 31

Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi State

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 31

Utah State vs. Coastal Carolina

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Utah

 

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 1

Louisiana State vs. Michigan

Outback Bowl

Jan. 1

Auburn vs. Iowa

Birmingham Bowl

Jan. 2

Memphis vs. Colorado**

Gator Bowl

Jan. 2

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M

Idaho Potato Bowl

Jan. 3

Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Washington State**

Mobile AL Bowl

Jan. 6

Toledo vs. Appalachian State

Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you