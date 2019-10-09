It’s Week 7 of college football season, which seems like the perfect time for some early bowl game predictions.
The top six teams in college football right now all have a legitimate shot at making the playoff, but the gauntlet of the SEC will hurt both No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Louisiana State. Georgia will likely lose the conference championship to No. 1 Alabama and the Crimson Tide will also beat Louisiana State. That leaves Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma. Each one has a chance to go undefeated.
Clemson looked mortal against North Carolina a few weeks ago, but Clemson has fewer challenges in the ACC than the other teams do, giving the Tigers a clear path to the playoff.
Ohio State has looked like the best team in college football in recent weeks, and the Buckeyes have a favorable schedule – they face three ranked teams, but get both Wisconsin and Penn State at the Horseshoe.
They’ll travel to the Big House to face Michigan, but the Buckeyes are currently riding a seven-game winning streak in the series and I don’t expect it to end this year. There may be some obstacles for the Buckeyes to get through, but Ohio State will punch a ticket to the playoff.
Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry this weekend. It’s the toughest game left on The Sooners’ schedule, so if they get past the Longhorns on Saturday, they should cruise to another playoff appearance.
There are asterisks next to some teams because those they’re replacing a team from a conference that cannot fill a bowl. In both cases, Pac-12 teams were selected to replace teams from the Big Ten and SEC. Since I’ve chosen a team from both the Big Ten and SEC to make the playoff and both conferences have a high number of affiliated bowls, it was tough to pick teams in tough conferences that may not win six games.
My National Championship pick may be born out of a desire to see some different teams playing for the title instead of a repeat of the matchup that’s occurred three of the last four years.
College Football Playoff National Championship
Jan. 13
Ohio State vs. Oklahoma
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 28
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl
Dec. 28
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
New Year’s Six Bowls:
Rose Bowl
Jan. 1
Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl
Jan. 1
Georgia vs. Texas
Orange Bowl
Dec 30
Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Cotton Bowl
Dec. 28
Penn State vs. Boise State
Other bowls:
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Dec. 20
Louisiana Tech vs. Ohio
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 20
Tulane vs. Army
Celebration Bowl
Dec. 21
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 21
Hawaii vs. North Texas
Cure Bowl
Dec. 21
Temple vs. Georgia Southern
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 21
Navy vs. Western Michigan
Camellia Bowl
Dec. 21
Georgia State vs. Central Michigan
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 21
San Diego State vs. Southern California
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 21
Alabama-Birmingham vs. Louisiana
Gasparillia Bowl
Dec. 23
Cincinnati vs. Florida Atlantic
Hawaii Bowl
Dec. 24
Brigham Young vs. Central Florida
Independence Bowl
Dec. 26
Duke vs. Mississippi
Quick Lane Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina State vs. Indiana
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Syracuse vs. Southern Methodist
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Michigan State
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
Texas Christian vs. Kentucky
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 27
Arizona State vs. Nebraska
Cheez-It Bowl
Dec. 27
Texas Tech vs. California
Camping World Bowl
Dec. 28
Miami vs. Iowa State
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 30
West Virginia vs. Southern Mississippi
Redbox Bowl
Dec. 30
Maryland vs. Washington
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida State vs. Missouri
Belk Bowl
Dec. 31
Wake Forest vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
North Carolina vs. Arizona
Liberty Bowl
Dec. 31
Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi State
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 31
Utah State vs. Coastal Carolina
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Utah
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 1
Louisiana State vs. Michigan
Outback Bowl
Jan. 1
Auburn vs. Iowa
Birmingham Bowl
Jan. 2
Memphis vs. Colorado**
Gator Bowl
Jan. 2
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
Idaho Potato Bowl
Jan. 3
Wyoming vs. Eastern Michigan
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 4
Air Force vs. Washington State**
Mobile AL Bowl
Jan. 6
Toledo vs. Appalachian State
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.