PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of time to chew on their last loss, a 35-13 defeat at the hands of the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles that came just prior to the team’s bye week.
The loss showed just how far the Steelers have to go to be able to compete with the league’s best.
Pittsburgh returned to action on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and came away with a much-needed victory, as the black and gold dominated everywhere but the scoreboard in their 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium.
Now the team is hoping the triumph is something they can build upon.
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said the victory came at a crucial time.
“Very important," Heyward said. "You know, we’ve had a long time to think about our last loss, especially with the bye week. I think it was just important to go out there and play football. You know, that sick taste after that last loss and then just having to deal with that for the past two weeks.”
The game wasn’t always pretty, but the Steelers held the ball for nearly 39 minutes, outgained the Saints by nearly 200 yards and had a turnover margin of plus-2.
A huge part of the Steelers possessing the football and outgaining the Saints by so much was the ground game. The Steelers rushed for 217 yards after struggling all season to run the ball. They came into Sunday averaging 95 yards per game on the ground.
The players and coaches are hoping to build on the rushing attack that came roaring to life on Sunday.
Second-year running back Najee Harris rushed for 99 yards, the most he’s had since Week 17 of 2021.
“It was good,” Harris said after the game. “I got to just keep building off of it. I go home, I enjoy the win for 24 hours and I got to come back Monday and find ways to get better.”
Rookie Jaylen Warren also played well, rushing the ball nine times for 37 yards and catching three passes for 40 yards. Warren made two crucial plays on offense in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had a third-and-6 at the New Orleans 12 and Warren caught a short pass in the flat from quarterback Kenny Pickett and fought to get seven yards and keep the drive alive. The Steelers scored their second touchdown four plays later.
Warren again came up big on third down when the Steelers were trying to run out the clock at the end of the game. He scampered down the right sideline for 21 yards.
Pickett said Harris and Warren made his job a lot easier.
“It’s awesome," Pickett said. "It adds more elements. Third-and-short, you can lean on those guys to get it, extend drives, extend plays. Really happy and proud of the way those guys played, both of them.”
Pickett also posted his highest rushing total of the season, running eight times for 51 yards, including a 23-yard scramble in the third quarter.
Tomlin liked what he saw from the running game, which had four rushes of 20-plus yards. The Steelers entered Sunday without a single rush of over 20 yards in the first eight games of the season. Pittsburgh posted its highest rushing total since Week 14 of the 2016 season.
“Quarterback mobility is a component of it," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "I thought Kenny did some good things with his legs. The runners ran hard, and we came off the ball as bigs up front. We ran off the ball, and so we’ll just keep building.”
While Pickett missed some open receivers and is still very much a work in progress, he didn’t turn the ball over, something Tomlin recognized after the game.
“First and foremost, we took care of the ball," Tomlin said. "As a young quarterback in competitive circumstances, that’s a difficult thing to do. We don’t discount his ability to do that. Take care of the ball, give yourself a chance to win and make yourself a tough group to beat. It started there for us.”
The Steelers victory over the Saints was reminiscent of the way the Steelers won in 2004 with then-rookie Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. The Steelers played dominant defense, ran the ball well and didn’t ask the quarterback to do too much. Pickett threw the ball only 30 times on Sunday, the fewest attempts he’s made in a full game this season.
As for the defense, T.J. Watt made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday. Watt made his presence known immediately, getting stops on the Saints’ first two plays from scrimmage.
It was the Steelers' secondary that made splash plays on Sunday. Despite the absence of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who underwent an appendectomy on Saturday, the defensive backs made the plays they failed to three weeks earlier against the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers dropped four interceptions in Miami and wound up losing 16-10.
In his first game as a Steeler, safety Damontae Kazee picked off quarterback Andy Dalton early in the fourth quarter to give the offense the ball in Saints’ territory. The Steelers scored eight plays later when Pickett ran it in from a yard out to give the team a 20-10 lead.
The defense stopped the Saints on fourth-and-1 on the next drive, but the offense went three-and-out. Then cornerback Levi Wallace picked off Dalton with 4:23 to go, allowing the Steelers to run out the clock.
Another thing the team could build on is the performance from the run defense on Sunday, which had its best showing since 2017. The Saints rushed for just 29 yards.
The dominant run defense is something that has been missing from this team for a long time. In 2021, the Steelers ranked dead last in the league in run defense.
“I thought the run defense was really good,” Heyward said. “The execution, I thought, just picked up in the run defense, and then that led to sacks, a couple of sacks, and the turnovers as well.”
Pickett believes the team finally played complementary football, though he still thinks the offense has to score more.
“We complement each other well, offensively and defensively," Pickett said. "We need to put more points up, like I said, and kind of run away with it a little bit earlier. A win’s a win. It feels great to be up here after a win.”
Perhaps it’s a win the Steelers can build upon going forward.
