PITTSBURGH – After two wins against bad teams the past two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw better competition in AFC North-leading Baltimore on Sunday.
It wasn’t pretty.
It didn’t matter that quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game after injuring his knee a week ago.
It didn’t matter that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was placed in concussion protocol during the second half, ending his day.
It didn’t matter that Huntley’s replacement was rookie Anthony Brown, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and wound up playing the final 18 minutes of the game. The Ravens still prevailed with a 16-14 victory, their first over the Steelers since the 2019 season.
Sunday was a true team loss for the Steelers. Offense, defense and special teams all turned in poor performances at the worst possible time – against the team’s biggest rival at home after winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett exited the game in concussion protocol in the first quarter after being sacked by linebacker Roquan Smith. Mitch Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season before being benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of Week 4, entered the game after the Ravens took a 10-0 lead.
On his first drive, Trubisky led the Steelers on a five-play, 64-yard touchdown trek. Trubisky connected with rookie wide receiver George Pickens for 42 yards on the drive, just a week after Pickens was seen looking visibly frustrated in Atlanta after being targeted just twice against the Falcons. Najee Harris punched it in from a yard out to pull the Steelers within three on the drive.
It looked like the Steelers’ offense would be just fine without Pickett.
It wasn’t.
The Steelers held the ball six more times after Harris’ touchdown with seconds remaining in the first quarter. Their next five drives ended in the following ways: interception, interception, punt, interception, missed field goal. Four of those drives ended in Baltimore territory; three inside the Ravens’ 25.
“I thought we did a good job moving the ball, but I’ve got to protect the football and that’s obvious,” Trubisky said.
Trubisky’s first interception happened when Smith came down with a ball intended for Pat Freiermuth at the Baltimore 10-yard line. The Ravens kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive.
“I stuck with him, probably could have done a better job with my eyes looking off,” Trubisky said. “(Smith) made a good play.”
Another Trubisky pass intended for Freiermuth was intercepted by Patrick Queen at the Baltimore 8-yard line as the Steelers were driving before halftime.
His third interception came on a ball intended for Diontae Johnson in the end zone, but safety Marcus Williams, who came off injured reserve a day before the game after missing the last seven contests, caught it. Trubisky said his eyes could have been better on that play as well.
“You just can’t turn the ball over, particularly in the nature of this matchup,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Usually, the team that turns the ball over in the red area is the team that loses.”
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who missed the team’s past six games, had a field goal blocked by Calais Campbell early in the fourth quarter when the Ravens were leading 13-7. On the drive after the block, the Ravens burned nearly eight minutes before adding another field goal to go up by two scores with just over three minutes left in the game.
If things weren’t bad enough on the offense and special teams, the Steelers defense also had a rough day. The unit simply couldn’t handle Baltimore’s power running game.
The Steelers entered the game with the NFL’s seventh-best rush defense, but it didn’t show on Sunday. The Ravens rushed for a net of 215 yards.
In his first action since Week 6, J.K. Dobbins looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. The Ravens’ first-quarter touchdown drive was all Dobbins – literally.
After Pressley Harvin’s punt traveled just 17 yards to give the Ravens possession at the Steelers’ 48, Dobbins burst through the line for a 44-yard run. He scored on the next play on his way to racking up 120 rushing yards.
Even when Brown entered the game and everyone knew the Ravens would be running the ball, the Steelers couldn’t buckle down and get a stop.
Even after Trubisky connected with Freiermuth for a touchdown with 2:30 remaining in the game and trailing by just two, it felt like a miracle was needed for the defense to get a stop, but there were no miracles for the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Gus Edwards ran the ball three straight times for a total of 13 yards and a first down. The Steelers were out of timeouts. Ballgame.
“A disappointing outcome, but really nothing mystical about it,” Tomlin said. “We turned the ball over when we were in scoring territory a couple of times, taking points off the board. We allowed a known legendary guy to block a kick … and then obviously we couldn’t get the needed stop at the weightiest moment on defense.
“You do those things, you don’t win.”
The Steelers are now 5-8. Before Sunday’s gamew, they were a long shot to make the playoffs but those chances all but evaporated during a three-hour span on Sunday afternoon. and they have no one to blame but themselves.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
