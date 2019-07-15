ALTOONA – Mandy Alvarez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Monday.
The double by Alvarez scored Kellin Deglan and was the game's last scoring play. After Trenton crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Altoona took a 3-2 lead after Bligh Madris hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and Jared Oliva supplied an RBI single in the fifth.
The Thunder (49-41,11-14 second half) and the Curve (49-41, 14-9 second half) traded the lead three times in a contest leading up to a critical seventh inning.
Trenton's Chris Gittens walked and Deglan singled off Austin Coley to set up the go-ahead knock by Alvarez. In the bottom of the inning, the Curve drew a pair of lead-off walks but the threat was halted by a triple play.
Chris Sharpe popped up a bunt that was caught in the air by Deglan, the Trenton catcher, who threw to shortstop Kyle Holder for the final two outs. Gift Ngoepe was doubled off second by the throw and Mitchell Tolman was tagged out by the shortstop when he got within reach of second base.
Andrew Bellatti (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Coley (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game. Madris doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs for the Curve.
