ALTOONA, Pa. – A scoreless game after nine innings turned into an Altoona victory with three straight bunts and a sacrifice fly to earn a 2-1 win in 10 innings over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Akron scored its placed runner to start the 10th inning with a single from Bryce Bell to take a 1-0 lead, but Tahnaj Thomas wiggled out of the inning without further damage.
In the bottom of the 10th with Mike Jarvis pinch running at second base, Jackson Glenn laid down a perfect bunt to advance him to third base and Glenn reached base safely. Tsung-Che Cheng then bunted home the tying run with a perfectly placed bunt to score Jarvis from third. After Joe Perez bounced out on a fielder’s choice, Andres Alvarez lifted a fly ball to deep center to send Altoona to the 2-1 win.
Curve left-hander Jackson Wolf delivered a second straight outing of five scoreless innings on Thursday night. Wolf allowed just two baserunners, a walk in the second and a double in the third, and struck out five on just 65 pitches, 45 for strikes. Michell Miliano followed Wolf with two clean innings of relief, retiring all six batters he faced with one strikeout.
Altoona had its opportunities for offense throughout the game, stranding seven baserunners across the second through sixth innings. Matt Fraizer and Jackson Glenn both tripled in the win. Glenn posted three hits in the victory.
The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Friday night. Left-hander Anthony Solometo starts on the mound for the Curve against Akron right-hander Ross Carver.
