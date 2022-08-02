ALTOONA, Pa. – Andres Alvarez hit two home runs for Altoona, raising his season total to 17, but the Curve fell in the series opener to the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 on Tuesday night in front of 5,880 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Alvarez launched his first solo shot to left field in the bottom of the first inning off Akron starter Tanner Bibee to give the Curve a 1-0 lead. He repeated the feat in the third inning off Bibee for the second Altoona run. It was the fourth multi-homer game by a Curve batter this season and first for Alvarez in his career. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and walk to go with the two solo shots.
The RubberDucks scored four runs in the top of the third inning off Curve starter Aaron Shortridge. Brayan Rocchio drew a leadoff walk before Bryan Lavastida singled to right field and George Valera walked to load the bases. Then after a Jhonkensy Noel pop out, Micah Pries rolled a potential double-play ball to first base, but shortstop Liover Peguero committed a throwing error on the return throw, allowing two runs to cross home.
Daniel Schneeman followed with an RBI single before an infield single from Raynel Delgado and a Julian Escobedo walk sent Altoona to its bullpen. Enmanuel Mejia entered the contest and walked Jose Tena to score a run before getting out of the frame. Mejia struck out two batters with the one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Shortridge allowed four runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Pries hit a solo home run off Carmen Mlodzinski in relief to round out the scoring in the fifth inning. In his second relief appearance of the season, Mlodzinski allowed the one run on one hit with four strikeouts in two innings. J.C. Flowers tossed three scoreless frames to end the contest for the Curve, striking out five batters to match his season high.
Manuel Alvarez earned the win after two scoreless innings of relief. Thomas Ponticelli earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, following two scoreless from Carlos Vargas.
Curve pitchers struck out 13 batters in total, which matches the most in a nine-inning game this season. The home run from Pries marked the seventh-straight game where Altoona has allowed a homer, a new season high. Jared Triolo stole his 20th base of the season in the loss.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Right-hander Luis Ortiz takes the ball for Altoona, with left-hander Jaime Arias on the mound for Akron.
