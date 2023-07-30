Altoona Cumming Motors will make the franchise’s third consecutive appearance in the AAABA Tournament.
Manager Chris Sanders believes the familiarity and experience will help Cumming Motors build on a 2-2 mark in the 2022 event.
“Just the experience of playing in this tournament three years in a row with the veteran guys coming back, we know what to expect,” Sanders said.
“The ultimate goal is to get there at the end.”
The 78th AAABA Tournament will begin on Monday with eight games played at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and outlying fields in the region.
Cumming Motors will represent Blair County along with Altoona-2 Johnston Realty.
“Most of our team is back,” Sanders said. “We had a couple injuries this year, with two of my pitchers going down with UCL tears. It’s been a challenge, but at the end of the day, most of the team is back.
“I think it’s going to help with continuity with the team.”
In 2022, Altoona routed Youngstown 10-0 on opening day, fell 8-4 to New York and then beat Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8-3 to advance out of pool play.
Brooklyn outslugged Altoona 8-5 in a quarterfinal matchup.
In addition to joining Johnston Realty and other squads in the Altoona Greater City League, Cumming Motors competed in the Rust Belt League with teams from Butler, DuBois and Meadville, as well as AAABA franchise Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles.
“Seeing that type of pitching all year, college-level arms, DII and DI, offensively, I think it’s going to help us,” Sanders said of the eight-team league, which is based in Butler.
“Next year, they’re expanding into Greensburg, and they are trying to get into Cumberland (Maryland),” Sanders said. “It’s age 17 to 22, a pretty competitive league. Everybody was within two or three games of each other all year.”
Cumming Motors welcomes back veterans such as catcher/DH/first baseman Colton Burd, versatile utility player Jacob Hillard, infielder Corey Chamberlain, infielder Aidan Steinbugl and outfielder Kevin Lehner.
“Colton Burd is a four-year player with us, and he’s been in this tournament three years in a row,” Sanders said. “He had a big tournament last year.
“Corey Chamberlain is another one who I think is going to have a big tournament,” Sanders added. “He also had a big tournament last year.”
Ethan Shimony is a catcher who played at Division I Akron before transferring to Indiana (Pa.).
“Austin Hammerle is a UPJ kid who came to us on a rehab,” Sanders said.
“We’re going to see big things out of him. Derek Fravel is a Seton Hill kid, and he’s been one of our dominant pitchers. Eli Wyles goes to Penn State Altoona and has great movement.
“The additions have been pretty solid players all around.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
