The largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the state of Pennsylvania is back for its 21st year.
HoopsFest will take place July 22 in Altoona. The event attracts players from across Pennsylvania and nine other states for youth and adult tournaments.
Team registrations are open until July 15. Players can stay updated and register at www.HoopsFest.net, as well as follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.
There are still last-minute opportunities to get involved for sponsors and vendors.
“HoopsFest continues to solidify its position as the go-to 3-on-3 basketball destination in the state,” founder Jim Kilmartin said. “We are thrilled that, for the second year in a row, downtown Altoona will benefit from the presence of thousands of players and fans.
“As our region flourishes, our goal remains to foster collaboration among all communities within Blair County and the surrounding areas through youth and area outreach.”
