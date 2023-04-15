ALTOONA, Pa. – It has been a busy week for the Forest Hills baseball team having played five games – three in the last two days alone.
When you have that much baseball to play, that can make life harder when trying to decide on how to line up their pitching decisions.
Saturday morning, though, the Rangers pitching couldn’t hold up as Altoona’s bats went to work early and often as the Mountain Lions rolled on to the 11-3 triumph at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the Curve Classic Championship Game.
That is the Rangers first loss of the season after winning eight-straight to start the season.
“It’s a great tournament to be in, but it’s difficult when you play three games in two days to win a championship, and you’re playing a 6A school,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “We have a nice team, and I think we did well in this tournament. Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of. 8-1 is a good start to the season.”
The Mountain Lions batted around immediately sparked by a Michael Riccio RBI single and a two-run double from Evan Alwine to help power an early 4-0 lead.
“We haven’t scored a run in the first running all year,” Altoona coach Tom Smith said. “For us to hold them, and come in and get four was huge. Your pitching is pretty taxed by the end of this thing.
“We brought up a 10th grader to pitch (Gavin Albright). He did a phenomenal job for us, got us four huge innings. We were pretty limited with what we could put on the mound, too, just like every other team.”
Albright went four innings for the win giving up two hits with a strikeout and four walks.
Bryce Roberts provide an answer for the Rangers in the second as he knocked in Chase Williamson on a single to cut the deficit to three.
Altoona slowly started putting the game away in the second as Michael Riccio recorded a RBI-single scoring Connor Weyandt. One frame later, it was Alwine with a run-scoring single of his own as Tanner Stroup crossed home.
“Our approach to their pitcher wasn’t what we expect,” Carpenter said. “He threw a lot of curveballs, and we weren’t keep our hands inside the ball and we didn’t adjust to him as well as I thought we could.”
Alwine finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBIs while Stroup was 2-for-4 with two runs knocked in.
The Altoona bats put the game away for good in the fourth as they scored four runs in the frame, starting with Bettwy’s 2-run double. That was followed up by another two-run, two-base hit, this one from Stroup for a 10-1 lead.
Chase Williamson with an RBI triple and Devin Kreger with an RBI-groundout cut the deficit to seven to wrap up scoring for the Rangers.
Carpenter appreciated having the tighter contests during the Curve Classic and hopes that this will serve as a midseason lesson for his club as the playoff races start to heat up.
“Baseball is a humbling game, and you hope they realize that on any given day, you can be beat. We had two 15-run rule games, three 10-run rule games, a 9-1 game, so everything was a little bit easy.
“Playing Central and beating them 5-0, and then coming back from Tyrone, that was good. They just got to keep growing from it.”
The Rangers will now turn their focus to a home match up with Central Cambria on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.