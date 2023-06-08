ALTOONA, Pa. – From youth leagues to the big leagues, the baseball and softball universe will celebrate the love of the game shared among youth all over the world through “Play Ball Weekend.”
Play Ball Weekend is a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB and partner league clubs as well as MLB’s international offices throughout the world, beginning on Friday and lasting through Sunday.
Altoona will participate in Play Ball Weekend, a free youth clinic on Saturday at Mansion Park Baseball Field, located at 240 N. Logan Blvd. in Altoona. The clinic is for children ages 4-12 and will take place from noon to 2 p.m.
The first 200 participants registered will receive a special Franklin bat and ball set as well as a commemorative T-shirt.
A primary focus of Play Ball Weekend will be connecting with youth from different backgrounds, while closing equity gaps to accessing the game and encouraging kids, families and communities to play all summer long. The eclectic nature of the activities across the globe will include skills competitions (Pitch, Hit & Run; Jr. Home Run Derby), field and youth league takeovers, special clinics and more. Professional players at all different levels will participate in many of the activities. Kids will represent a variety of groups, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, Miracle League, Little League and many others. All club-led programs that have open registration can be found at MLB.com/playballweekend.
Below are quick snapshots of all the different ways baseball and softball will be celebrated the entire weekend:
• All 30 MLB Clubs: Whether they are playing at home or on the road, every major league club will host special Play Ball Weekend activities in their communities and/or at their ballparks. Clubs are partnering with both local and national baseball and softball partners to incorporate programming that is uniquely suited to their markets. A rundown of MLB Play Ball Weekend activities can be seen at MLB.com/playballweekend.
• All 120 MiLB and partner league clubs: All 120 Minor League Baseball teams, as well as more than two dozen partner league clubs will participate, either in their home stadium or at a local youth field. Teams will conduct clinics, youth baseball and softball tournaments and special ballpark experiences for kids.
