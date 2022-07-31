Altoona Cumming Motors manager Chris Sanders remembers playing under the lights at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point a year ago.
Sanders is counting on his players to recall an 11-1 loss to Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in front of 2,300 fans and to learn from the experience throughout the 77th AAABA Tournament.
“When we played at the Point on Day 2 in front of the crowd, I think a lot of our guys were nervous,” Sanders said. “That’s kind of a big stage for them, and we were really young last year. We didn’t have any really experienced tournament players last year.”
That’s not the case in 2022.
“This year, we have multiple players coming back. We know what to expect,” Sanders said. “I think it’s going to be a different outcome. I think after we lost the second game to Paul Carpenter, we went into Wednesday and I think we were completely deflated (in a 9-1 loss to New Brunswick). I don’t think that’s going to be the case this year. The team will rally around each other.”
On the mound, Altoona will turn to Philipsburg right-hander Ryan Whitehead, who is headed to Kentucky. Righty Sam Servello has tournament experience and is a University of Toledo player.
Seton Hill University pitcher Derek Fravel is another right-hander, and Penn State-Altoona’s Eli Wiles pitched for O last year in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League before playing summer ball closer to his college this year.
“One of our strengths is definitely our pitching staff,” Sanders said. “In the offseason, we definitely went after pitching.
“That was our main focus coming into the season.”
Catcher Colton Burd is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania product who bats left-handed.
Kevin Lehner is an outfielder from Penn State-Harrisburg. Seton Hill’s Aidan Steinbugl and Penn State-Altoona’s Alex Hlivia are middle infielders.
The lineup has solid hitters in Penn State-Altoona’s Jake Hilliard; Penn State-Altoona’s Corey Chamberlain; Devon Boyles, who played on Central High School’s state championship team and is headed to Radford University; and first baseman Lucas Muffie, an Altoona player with California (Pa.).
“We have some added motivation because John Austin, our president, is dealing with some personal things,” Sanders said of the AAABA executive director and AAABA Hall of Famer, who is battling health issues.
“We rally around him and want to put a good showing on around him,” Sanders said. “We want to get him a ring. We’re motivated by personal drive this year.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
