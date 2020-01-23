ALTOONA – The Altoona Curve, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Senior Director of Minor League Operations Larry Broadway, announced the Double-A affiliate’s field staff for the 2020 season on Thursday.
The new staff will be led by manager Dave Turgeon, who becomes the 11th manager in franchise history.
Turgeon, 54, enters his 10th season as a coach in the Pirates system and will be joined by pitching coach Tom Filer and new hitting coach David Newhan. Jorge Islas will be another new face in the dugout as the athletic trainer while Joe Schlesinger returns for his fourth season as the Curve’s strength and conditioning coach.
The 2020 season will be Turgeon’s 21st season as a coach and sixth year as a manager in the minors. He owns a career record of 152-193 over five seasons, including a 105-98 mark in three years with Pittsburgh-affiliated clubs. He also spent the 2019 Arizona Fall League season as the manager of the Peoria Javelinas, where he led Pirates, Mariners, Padres, Red Sox and Astros prospects. His latest position with the Pirates was coordinator of instruction, a title he held for five seasons (2015-19).
“Everything that I’ve done to this point has prepared me to go up there and meet whatever challenges that I have there,” Turgeon said. “Managing has always been one of the most enjoyable things because I love going through life with a group of guys for six months, through the ups and downs and come together as a team. That is one of my favorite things about player development.”
Filer, 63, was the pitching coach for the Curve in 2010 when the team captured the first Eastern League championship in franchise history. The upcoming season will be his 27th year as a coach and 11th season in the Pirates organization. His latest post was Pittsburgh’s assistant pitching coordinator, a role he served in for five years (2015-19).
Newhan, 46, joins the Pirates organization for his 10th season as a coach. He spent the 2019 season managing the Mobile BayBears, the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A affiliate in the Southern League. He was also a manager in 2014 for the Vermont Lake Monsters, Single-A Short Season affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
Islas comes to the Curve for his seventh year as a trainer with the Pirates after he spent 2019 as the athletic trainer for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
His previous six seasons in the organization were spent with the Dominican Summer League Pirates (2014-15), Bristol Pirates (2016) and West Virginia Black Bears (2017-18).
Schlesinger is the only returning member to the 2020 coaching staff and will be with the Curve for a fourth season as strength and conditioning coach. The Cleveland native was on the field staff during the 2017 season and was part of the Western Division coaching staff for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton.
The Pirates also added former closer Joel Hanrahan to the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians as the club’s pitching coach, under the guidance of manager Brian Esposito.
