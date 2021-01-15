Four returning players were selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team in the 2019-20 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic during the PIAA playoffs.
Those are:
• Berlin Brothersvalley senior Elijah Sechler, a 5-11 guard who made the first team in Class A. Sechler averaged 19.2 points and 5.2 assists a game on a 28-1 District 5-A champion Mountaineers team that advanced to the PIAA quarterfinal round when play was halted. He has signed to play collegiately at Pitt-Johnstown.
• Even though he recently was lost for the season due to a knee injury, Turkeyfoot Valley 6-1 senior guard Tanner Colflesh deserves recognition. A first-team all-state pick last season, Colflesh led the state and was fourth in the nation with 38 points a game, according to MaxPreps. Also a 1,000-point scorer, Colflesh averaged 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a junior while producing eye-popping totals of 61, 58 and 53 points in different games.
• Bedford 5-11 senior guard Steven Ressler was a third-team all-state pick in Class AAAA after helping the 17-8 Bisons win the District 5-8 AAAA title. The career 1,000-point scorer averaged 22.1 points and 4.5 assists a game and shot 92% from the free-throw line last season.
• Shade 6-0 senior guard Vince Fyock earned a spot on the second team in Class A while averaging 21.3 points, 7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals a game for a 25-4 Panthers squad that advanced to the second round of the PIAA Tournament. He has more than 1,000 career points. Area rosters also include plenty of talent beyond the all-state selections. Some returning playmakers are:
• Greater Johnstown 6-3 senior forward Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, a strong inside player who averaged 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds on a 22-4 Trojans team that repeated as District 6-AAAAA champions and won the LHAC title.
• Portage Area senior guard Preston Rainey fronted an all-underclassmen team that won 21 games and advanced to the second round of the PIAA Tournament after finishing as 6-AA runner-up. Rainey surpassed the 1,000-point milestone (1,008) in the final game of the season and averaged 17.3 points a game.
• Chestnut Ridge junior Matt Whysong tallied 368 points as a sophomore, 16 a contest.
• Conemaugh Township guard Tyler Poznanski averaged 21.4 points a game last season and enters his senior season about 100 points shy of 1,000.
• Another top returning player battling an early season injury is North Star senior point guard/shooting guard Hunter Stevens, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game for a Cougars squad that finished 24-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Tournament after winning the District 5-AA title.
