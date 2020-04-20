The Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state girls basketball teams for Class AAAAAA and AAAAA were released on Monday.
Player of the Year honors in the highest classification went to senior guard Maddie Burke of Central Bucks West, who is headed to Penn State.
Spencer Stefko of PIAA quarterfinalist North Allegheny was voted Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year.
In Class AAAAA, Archbishop Wood junior Kaitlyn Orihel was selected Player of the Year while Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell was chosen Coach of the Year.
The Class AAAA and AAA teams will be released on Tuesday while the Class AA and A squads will be out on Wednesday.
2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Basketball Teams
(Player, school, height, class and scoring average)
Class AAAAAA
First Team
Maya Bokunewicz, State College, 6-1, Sr., 20.8
Lizzy Groetsch, North Allegheny, 5-8, Sr., 17.3
Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West, 6-0, Sr., 12.4
Lucy Olsen, Spring-Ford, 5-9, Jr., 19.3
Bella Smuda, Downingtown East, 6-5, Sr., 18.9
Jackie Vargas, Upper Dublin, 6-3, Sr., 12.7
Second Team
Talya Brugler, Nazareth, 6-0, Jr., 19.1
Emily Chmiel, Central Bucks East, 6-0, Jr., 18.0
Maddie Dziezgowski, Bethel Park, 5-11, Sr., 15.9
Caranda Perea, Altoona, 6-2, Sr., 15.1
Olivia Westphal, Bethel Park, 5-9, Jr., 14.8
Third Team
Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, So., 22.0
Olivia Gribble, Norwin, 5-8, Sr., 16.1
Julie Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 5-10, Jr., 12.0
Colette Mulderig, Scranton, 6-3, Sr., 16.7
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, So., 14.5
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-7, So., 12.0
Makiah Shaw, Red Lion, 6-0, Jr., 16.0
Player of the year – Maddie Burke, Central Bucks West
Coach of the year – Spencer Stefko, North Allegheny
Class AAAAA
First Team
Lexi Jackson, Gateway, 6-4, Sr., 15.1
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-10, So., 16.7
Megan McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 5-7, Sr., 14.3
Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley, 6-0, Sr., 23.0
Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, Jr., 15.1
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, Sr., 15.4
Second Team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, So., 15.3
Kiera Baughman, Donegal, 5-6, Sr., 23.7
Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.0
Kennedie Montue, Plum, 5-11, Jr., 22.1
Mya Murray, Uniontown, 6-3, Sr., 23.4
Peyton Pinkney, Woodland Hills, 6-0, Jr., 13.7
Third Team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, So., 10.1
Riley DeRubbo, Washington Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 16.7
Tamaiah Glover, Nueva Esperanza, 6-3, Sr., 28.3
Grace Niekelski, Mount St. Joseph, 6-0, Jr., 15.6
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-8, So., 14.9
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-10, So., 21.5
Player of the year – Kaitlyn Orihel, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the year – Tim McConnell, Chartiers Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.