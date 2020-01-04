For 27 years, The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team has spotlighted some of the region’s best scholastic players, recognizing the exceptional performances that took place during the past season.
In that continuing tradition, an overall player of the year along with offensive and defensive players of the year and a coach of the year were selected as well as offensive and defensive standouts chosen from a long list of worthy candidates. In addition, a second team for offense and defense as well as an honorable mention list have been compiled.
Fourteen of the 25 area teams advanced to postseason play with Richland claiming the District 6 Class AA title and Chestnut Ridge, the District 5-AA championship. Bedford was the District 5-8-9 Class AAA winner for the second straight season.
Three senior players, all selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team in Class AA, were the recipients of the top awards.
Richland’s Caleb Burke was selected Player of the Year, Kyrie Miller of Ligonier Valley, the Offensive Player of the Year and Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely, the Defensive Player of the Year. Brandon Bailey of Richland was chosen Coach of the Year.
Each of the players made major contributions to his squad.
The University of New Hampshire-bound Burke led the area with 1,412 yards receiving on 72 catches with 23 touchdown catches. Overall, he had 29 touchdowns and 178 points, averaged 22.8 kickoff return yards and 14.6 punt return yards.
On defense, Burke had 39 tackles, including 23 solo stops and three interceptions at defensive back. He also filled in at quarterback when he was tagged to do so.
Miller had an area-best 1,876 rushing yards while averaging 10.7 yards a carry and 170.5 rushing yards a game. He finished as Ligonier Valley’s career rushing leader. With 176 carries, Miller accounted for 31 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 337 yards and three more TDs. Miller had 2,323 all-purpose yards and scored 204 points in 2019.
Knisely had 99 tackles, including 48 solo stops on a Chestnut Ridge squad that won its fourth consecutive District 5-AA championship. He made 16 tackles for loss of yardage, with three sacks. Teams made sure to run to the opposite side of where he was playing.
Bailey led the Rams to their second straight District 6 Class AA title. They advanced to the PIAA semifinals before being eliminated by eventual champion Southern Columbia, finishing with a 13-1 record.
The four major awards were selected by The Tribune-Democrat staff and aided by the area coaches, who were contacted for input. Lists of first-team, second-team and honorable mention selections also were compiled.
The vast majority of the first-team selections are seniors, but there are also eight juniors and two sophomores in the mix.
Eleven of the 25 schools are represented by at least one player. Richland had the most players on the first team with six, while Ligonier Valley, Berlin Brothersvalley and Bedford each had three.
Coaches in the 25-team coverage area were given an opportunity to provide input regarding the selection process including lists of their own players as well those on the teams that they played against or watched.
Some basic standards were applied to the selection process, including the fact that players could not be chosen on both offense and defense. Consideration was based upon statistical data as well as subjective input.
Sports staff members were involved in the process, and as with any choices, there is room for disagreement and only so many players can make the first team.
High profile positions such as running back, quarterback and linebacker are loaded with quality players who produced noteworthy statistics and choices had to be made.
High schools in the newspaper’s coverage area are: Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Shade, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber.
A complete list of first- and second-team honorees along with honorable mention players are on C7, which also contains the final 2019 statistics and the history of The Tribune-Democrat selections.
