HERSHEY, Pa. – All six area tennis players lost in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A championships on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.
In singles, Jersey Shore sophomore Peyton Dincher defeated Forest Hills junior Nadia Daubert 6-0, 6-1. Lower Moreland sophomore Hannah Kideckel topped Chestnut Ridge senior Caylie Conlon 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Montoursville seniors Kara Mann and Alaina Marchioni defeated Central Cambria sophomore Marley Ratchford and senior Ella Persio 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Merion Mercy Academy juniors Ashley Gomes and Sofia Berestetska beat Somerset seniors Mia Rosman and Violet Lopaze 6-0, 6-0.
