JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Peyton Alazaus netted 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team pulled away in the second half to secure an 85-72 victory over Seton Hill on Saturday afternoon inside the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats improved to 14-10 overall and 11-7 in the PSAC.
Ashley Norling added 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Mountain Cats. Olivia Fasick nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, which included going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper provided 11 points and snatched a season-high nine boards.
After a back-and-forth affair over the first six minutes of the second half, a layup by Hayden Taylor at the 4:14 mark of the third gave the Mountain Cats a lead they would never let fade away. Pitt-Johnstown ended the third quarter on an 11-6 flurry capped off by two free throws from Norling with 34 seconds left.
Seton Hill cut it to a four-point deficit early on in the fourth, but a trey by Alazaus followed by a layup from Taylor pushed the lead back to nine with 7:10 left.
From there, it was all about free-throw shooting for the Mountain Cats to maintain their lead. Pitt-Johnstown went 14 of 14 down the stretch to close the Griffins out. The Mountain Cats finished a perfect 21-for-21 from the charity stripe as a team.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 53% (15 of 28) from the field in the second half to break a 36-all halftime tie. There were 17 lead changes throughout the contest.
Christiane Frye and Alie Seto each scored a team-high 20 points for the Griffins, who fell to 16-11 overall and in the 9-9 PSAC.
The Mountain Cats, who currently sit tied for fourth place with California (Pa.) in the PSAC West Division, visit Mercyhurst at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
