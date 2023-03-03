LEWISTON, Maine – Nick Ahern scored the final two of Johnstown’s four goals in the second period to propel the Tomahawks to a 4-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Friday night.
Maine’s Kellen Murphy gave his team a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Anthony Galante and Drake Albers each scored to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 advantage in the second. Maine’s Evan Orloff tied the game at 2-all on the power play, but Ahern tallied the final two goals. Ahern also buried two goals in Thursday’s contest.
There was no scoring in the third period.
Johnstown’s Adam Johnson made 22 saves.
The teams meet on Saturday.
