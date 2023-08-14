JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Center Nick Ahern became the 11th member of the 2022-23 Johnstown Tomahawks to announce his commitment to play college hockey this past weekend.
Ahern, who compiled 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 35 games with the Tomahawks, committed to play at the University of Vermont. He also amassed 13 assists and 17 points in 13 contests for the Jersey Hitmen of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).
“I just want to say thank you to the city of Johnstown, as well as my family, coaches, teammates, my billets Brian and Melissa and everyone else that has helped make this possible," Ahern said. "It truly is a dream come true and I couldn’t have done it without all the support I received.”
Ahern (University of Vermont) joins James Barbour (Trinity College), Will Bowman (Adrian College), Tyler DesRochers (Mercyhurst University), Anthony Galante (Stonehill College), Adam Johnson (Lindenwood University), Gabe Lunn (Robert Morris University), David Matousek (Plymouth State University), Will Moore (Rochester Institute of Technology), Ethan Perrault (Augustana University) and Ryan Vellucci (Adrian College) as Tomahawks continuing their careers at the collegiate level.
“The city of Johnstown should be proud to have played a role in shaping these athletes into well-rounded individuals who are poised to excel both athletically and academically at the collegiate level," Tomahawks owner John Koufis said.
Galante led the 2022-23 team with 24 goals and 45 points.
Matousek tallied nine goals, 16 assists and 25 points in 57 games.
“I am going to miss Johnstown and everyone there” Matousek said. “I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity to play for the Johnstown Tomahawks.”
The Tomahawks begin the home portion of their 12th North American Hockey League season at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 against New Hampshire at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Johnstown begins the season Sept. 8-9 at East Division for Maryland.
