Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.