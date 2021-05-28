Jay Ahearn

The Johnstown Tomahawks' Jay Ahearn shoots the puck into his offensive zone during the Tomahawks’ 6-4 loss to the Black Bears on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.

 Phil Andraychak For The Tribune-Democrat

ODENTON, Md. – Jay Ahearn scored twice to help propel the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-2 triumph over the Maryland Black Bears in Game 4 of their NAHL first-round playoff series on Thursday.

Johnstown tied the series at 2-all and force a pivotal Game 5 at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Brendan Clark provided two assists for the Tomahawks. Ahearn and Max Neill each scored in the second period as Johnstown led 2-0.

Maryland’s Josh Nixon scored with 8:28 left in the third period to pull within 2-1. With an assist from Clark, Ahearn found the back of the net to lead 3-1. Maryland’s Dylan Finlay scored with 1:00 left to cut the deficit to one.

Johnstown’s Anthony Mastromonica scored with one second left to secure victory.

Johnstown outshot Maryland 49-28. Sam Evola made 26 saves for Johnstown.

