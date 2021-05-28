ODENTON, Md. – Jay Ahearn scored twice to help propel the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-2 triumph over the Maryland Black Bears in Game 4 of their NAHL first-round playoff series on Thursday.
Johnstown tied the series at 2-all and force a pivotal Game 5 at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Brendan Clark provided two assists for the Tomahawks. Ahearn and Max Neill each scored in the second period as Johnstown led 2-0.
Maryland’s Josh Nixon scored with 8:28 left in the third period to pull within 2-1. With an assist from Clark, Ahearn found the back of the net to lead 3-1. Maryland’s Dylan Finlay scored with 1:00 left to cut the deficit to one.
Johnstown’s Anthony Mastromonica scored with one second left to secure victory.
Johnstown outshot Maryland 49-28. Sam Evola made 26 saves for Johnstown.
