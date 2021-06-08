Johnstown Tomahawks standout Jay Ahearn and coach Mike Letizia took top honors in the NAHL East Division awards on Tuesday.
Ahearn was named the division’s most valuable player, forward of the year and rookie of the year.
Letizia was named East Division coach of the year after the Tomahawks won the division regular-season title. Johnstown was eliminated by the fourth-seeded Maryland Black Bears in the first round of the playoffs.
“As a team, we are all disappointed with the way things ended for us in the playoffs,” Letizia said. “I don’t think any of us expected things to go that way, but unfortunately, it’s how playoffs can be sometimes.
“But I think it is also important to recognize the success that our team did have this season when we look back on it. Guys really stepped up and had remarkable seasons and deserve to be recognized by the NAHL.”
Ahearn also was named to the All-East Division Team and was joined by forward Will Margel and defenseman Ryan Poorman.
Ahearn also was named a first-team All-NAHL rookie with Tomahawks forward Brendan Clark on Monday. Ahearn, Clark and defenseman Max Smolinski were East Division all-rookie picks.
