Westmont Hilltop’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in Thursday night’s District 6 Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal matchup against visiting Penns Valley.
A blistering start from long range produced an early double-digit lead that grew to as much as 25 in the second half for the third-seeded Hilltoppers, who eventually cruised to a 65-48 victory over the Rams and earned a berth in next Tuesday’s semifinal round at second-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola.
“We came out aggressive and got some quick buckets against their zone,” said Westmont Hilltop head coach Dave Roman Jr., whose club improved to 12-8. “Our guys did a great job executing the game plan.”
Senior guard Dylan Craft set the tone for his team by draining three of Westmont Hilltop’s four three-pointers in the opening quarter that saw the Hilltoppers open up an 18-8 advantage. That was just the start of a huge night for Craft, who finished with seven 3’s and a game-high 25 points.
“I was feeling hot and we got off to a great start,” Craft said. “We played good defense, and I knew we had a shot at going to the next round.”
Senior forward Tanner Civis added 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.
“Tanner was a solid presence inside,” said Roman. “With him scoring in the low post and Dylan getting us going with the 3-ball, that kind of balance made us tough to guard.”
Austin Svencer was the third Hilltopper to finish in double figures, with 11 points.
Penns Valley, out of the Mountain League, concluded a 9-10 campaign.
“Our guys gave it everything they had,” said Rams head coach Rob Irwin. “Westmont is a good, solid, well-coached team. A long road trip like this is tough, but our guys played hard for 32 minutes.”
Zach Braucht led Penns Valley with 19 points.
Westmont Hilltop kept up the momentum from their early 10-point lead into the second quarter. The Hilltoppers put together a 7-2 run keyed by a Craft 3-pointer and consecutive buckets by Civis to go up 25-10 midway through the period, and Westmont Hilltop eventually went to the break holding that 15-point advantage.
The Hilltoppers eventually broke the contest wide open with a strong finish to the third quarter. After Braucht’s putback pulled the Rams within 36-22 at the 4:22 mark, Westmont Hilltop then reeled off 11 unanswered points to end the period. Four different Hilltoppers scored during the surge, which was capped off by a Civis three-point play that put Westmont Hilltop up by 25 heading into the fourth.
A Craft triple gave the Hilltoppers their largest lead of the night at 50-22, and the Rams were unable to seriously threaten that margin the rest of the way.
The Hilltoppers now face a long road trip of their own next Tuesday.
“I’m excited to get another chance to compete with my guys in this very strange season,” said Roman.
