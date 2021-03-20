The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team took an unexpected route to the PIAA Class 1A semifinal round, although in the COVID-19 season, the unexpected has come to be expected.
“It was definitely a strange night, being there, being completely ready to play and then having to get on the bus and go back home,” Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser said of a Friday night forfeit win over District 7 champion Bishop Canevin due to a COVID-19 situation on the Crusaders team. “We had to regroup and get ready for the next opponent.”
District 9 champion Clarion (17-9) is the next opponent for District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1), which will make the boys program's first trip to the state semifinal round. The Bobcats and Mountaineers will play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Altoona Area High School.
“We wanted a big venue where we could get our fans there,” Prosser said. “We had a little bit of say and we requested the biggest venue we could get to allow the most fans we could. We’ve kind of missed that this year.”
Prosser, who also is Berlin’s athletic director, said each school will be permitted to have 230 tickets to the game for their fans.
Clarion beat District 6 champion Bishop Carroll Catholic 61-54 on Friday night in the quarterfinal round. A pair of blocked shots and steals enabled the Bobcats to score six unanswered points in the final 16 seconds.
“We were able to watch their game on the way home on Friday night,” Prosser said, referring to internet streaming during the bus ride from the Pittsburgh area to Somerset County. “They have real good size. They have a really good guard that is able to create shots for himself and the other guys. They had a strong season and came on late at the end here, and got through a pretty tough District 9.”
Bobcats seniors Calvin German (20.6 ppg, 4.0 apg), Beau Verdill (15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Hunter Craddock (11.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg) are complemented by junior Christian Simko (11 ppg).
The Mountaineers also are senior-oriented with Elijah Sechler (20.9 ppg, 5.7 apg), Abe Countryman (12.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg), Will Spochart (10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.2 apg) and Preston Foor (7.4 ppg) being multi-year starters. Berlin was 28-1 and headed to the quarterfinal round against, ironically, Bishop Canevin when the global pandemic halted last season.
Prosser’s team is a combined 54-2 the past two seasons.
Freshman Pace Prosser (9.7 ppg) and sophomore Ryan Blubaugh (6.4 ppg) also are key contributors.
The Mountaineers have nonconference wins this season against Class 5A Woodland Hills, 4A Greater Johnstown, 3A Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and 1A Bishop Canevin during the regular season. The lone loss was to Class 6A Norwin out of the WPIAL.
“These guys have had the opportunity to play in a number of big games,” Coach Prosser said. “They enjoy that atmosphere and that challenge. I think they’re excited to have some fans at the game. They’re looking forward to getting an opportunity to play.”
The semifinal winner will advance to play the winner of a Monday semifinal between District 3 champion LaAcademia Charter (12-7) and District 11 winner Nativity BVM (22-4) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
