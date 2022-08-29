JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Zach Aben won a national championship last season and got the chance to play in the North American Hockey League playoffs for the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Now the 18-year-old from Shavertown, Luzerne County, wants to combine the two.
The forward led Mount St. Charles Academy, a private Catholic high school in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to the USA Hockey 18U Tier 1 national championship, then suited up for the Tomahawks in all five games of their first-round loss to the Jamestown Rebels.
“It was great for me to come out and play at the end of last year,” said Aben, who was a tender with the Tomahawks and is skating in training camp with the team in Ebensburg. “Everyone was very welcoming. I felt at home right away. Obviously, all of the fan support helped a lot, too. It made it an easy transition.”
Despite never having played an NAHL game before last year’s playoffs, Aben impressed Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia amid the intensity of the playoff series, where he had an assist and an even plus-minus rating.
“Last year in the playoffs, getting that taste, being around it – in a really hard, five-game series – was good for him,” Letizia said. “He didn’t look like he was out of place whatsoever. That’s good for him.”
Aben could play a key role for the Tomahawks this season.
“Zach’s a really good hockey player,” Letizia said. “He captained the national champions last year at Mount St. Charles. We think he’s going to be pretty special for us, on and off the ice. He’s a heck of a kid, leader, academically strong – everything we want our players to be.”
Aben is the kind of two-way player that Letizia appreciates.
“I think he’s just one of those kids that you watch him, he plays 200 feet of the ice,” the coach said.
“He’s responsible defensively, he gets plays done, and he scores,” Letizia said. “We’re excited about him. We think he can be very versatile for us.”
Last year’s experience with the Tomahawks – as short as it was – gave Aben an idea of what to expect upon his return to Johnstown.
“It’s big for this year, too,” he said. “I got my feet wet a little bit. I got the routine down, know a lot of the returners. I got to meet them, come play with them. I was able to get the jitters out of the way coming to a new team.”
Aben didn’t appear to have any jitters in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, the first of two this preseason for the Tomahawks. He found the net twice in his Red Team’s 5-4 victory over the Blue Team at North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
“The scrimmage was really high-paced,” Aben said. “It was pretty exciting. Everyone was going, everyone was working. Nothing is guaranteed. It was fun to be a part of.”
Being a part of the national championship team last year was also fun. The team featured Cam O’Neill, who the Ottawa Senators selected 143rd overall in the NHL entry draft.
Aben had 64 points – 30 goals, 34 assists – in 63 games. He also scored a shorthanded goal in the championship game to give his team a lead it never lost in its 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
“One thing that I liked about him is he always seemed to score even more when games were the juiciest – semis, championships – the games you need goals,” Letizia said.
Will Lawrence, the Tomahawks’ first-round pick in the draft and another scorer in the scrimmage, also netted a goal for Mount St. Charles in the championship. He finished just behind Aben on the Saints with 57 points – 34 goals, 23 assists – in 62 games.
“That was obviously a big feat,” Aben said of winning the national championship. “Going through all of that adversity just builds up experiences and makes you a better player and a better person. Being in different situations with your teammates and fighting for it, being the team to win the last game of the season is the best thing. It builds confidence and really transitions into everything.”
The Tomahawks have been first or second in the NAHL’s East Division each of the past four seasons – one of which was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic – but have only won the division playoffs once, when they lost in the league semifinals in 2019. Aben would love to be able to help bring Johnstown its first Robertson Cup.
“We’re not where we want to be yet, but it’s exciting to see what the buy-in level is already,” he said. “I think it definitely can be done with this group. We’ve got a special group and we’re ready to get to work.”
